Queen's Theatre appeals for unwanted stilettos for new play exploring the idea of an 'Essex Girl'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 July 2019

A theatre is appealing for the women of Havering to donate their unloved or forgotten stilettos for the premiere of a new production.

Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, is making a towering collection of stilettos for its new show Stiletto Beach and is in need of more than 100 unwanted heels.

So whether you wore them once for a special occasion or have simply fallen out of love with them, bring your shoes along to the Hornchurch community venue and drop them off in the box in the foyer by Thursday, August 1.

Don't forget to write your name on the sole and be part of the show!

Writer of Stiletto Beach Sadie Hasler said: "The shoes are needed for a towering pyre on the beach that forms the climax of the play.

"We want women to feel like Stiletto Beach speaks to them and for them, and what better way to stitch them into the seams of the show than to give a new lease of life to their dancing shoes."

Donators will also have the chance to share their memories of wearing the shoes, their views on what it means to be an Essex girl and their favourite thing about living in the area when dropping off their shoes.

These statements will contribute towards Stiletto Beach's campaign on combating the "Essex Girl" stereotype and celebrating strong Essex women.

Stiletto Beach is a new heart-warming play which follows the story of when journalist Helen moves to Southend-on-sea and becomes friends with Leanne and Kelly.

During the story, the heartwarming play explores the idea of what it means to be an Essex girl.

Written by playwright Sadie Hasler, Stiletto Beach runs at the Queen's Theatre from September 4 - 28 as part of the theatre's Essex Girls and Boys season.

For more information on the stilettos project, visit queens-theatre.co.uk

