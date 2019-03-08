Search

Queen's Theatre and HASWA team up with National Theatre for musical production of Shakespeare's As You Like It

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 July 2019

Havering charities will be performing at the Queen's Theatre a musical adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It as part of a National Theatre programme. Picture: Queen's Theatre

Queen's Theatre

Charities are teaming up with Queen's as well as the National Theatre to take part in a musical adaptation of a Shakespeare classic.

Haswa (Havering Asian Social & Welfare Association), DABD (Disablement Association of Barking and Dagenham), as well as the Queen's Community Group at the Queen's Theatre will be performing the production at the Hornchurch theatre from Saturday, August 24 - Tuesday, August 27.

Following triumphant performances of Pericles at the National Theatre in summer 2018, the next Public Acts production will be As You Like which will be directed by Douglas Rintoul.

He said: "Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is thrilled to be the first theatre partner working with the National Theatre on their excellent Public Acts programme.

"I can't wait for our stage here in outer east London to be the home for As You Like It.

"The project is transforming lives, communities and organisations (ours included) and we are immensely proud that Hornchurch will be at the heart of that this summer."

This UK premiere sees more than 100 community members, professional actors, and performance groups from across London, come together for this magical tale of faithful friends, feuding families and lovers in disguise.

As You Like It is the second Public Acts production, the National Theatre's new initiative to create extraordinary acts of theatre and community.

The production forms part of a two-year partnership with Haswa, DABD, Queen's Community Group and other organisations who deliver visionary work in their communities, together with theatre partner the Queen's Theatre.

Through Public Acts, members of these organisations have taken part in a bespoke programme including weekly workshops, theatre trips and opportunities for socialising and creating together, including performing in As You Like It.

Manjit K Singh of Haswa said: "Taking part in Public Acts with the National Theatre and now Queen's Theatre has made a positive impact on Haswa members and given them confidence to get involved and try new things.

"Thank you for providing us with this opportunity to be part of Public Acts, everyone had a fantastic time with lots of laughter and excitement."

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/as-you-like-it/

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

