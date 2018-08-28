Want to be a part of punk Shakespeare?

How do you fancy playing a Shakespearean hero or villain - with a twist of Johnny Rotten?

Havering amateur dramatic society Ad Hoc Players, is holding open auditions for the casting of its latest show - which is a punk version of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night - directed by Neil Gray.

Unrequited love. Cross-dressing. Mistaken identity. Drunken debauchery. Just like any other night in Illyria. Shakespeare’s comedy is brought to life with a hint of anarchy and music.

Twelfth Night is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes all set in the 70’s punk era.

Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino.

He sends her to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario.

Meanwhile Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch, gets drunk with his friend Sir Andrew Aguecheek and they play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia’s steward. Eventually Sebastian turns up and causes even more confusion, chaos and comedy.

Auditions for all roles will take place on Friday, January 9 at 7.30pm - at Nelmes United Reformed Church in Nelmes Road, Hornchurch. The auditions will entail a performance of a monologue of your choice, preferably Shakespeare, though you can read it (no need to learn it), a read through a duologue with the director and a possible short workshop one-on-one with the director.

The main aim is to see how each different actor/actress handles the language and takes direction, and also assessing suitability for roles.

If you are successful in the auditions, you will need to pay weekly subs of around £4 a week, and rehearsals are held on Thursdays with additional days as required.

If you are not already a member of Ad Hoc Players, you will be required to pay a £12 production fee which also gives you membership to the group for a year.

The show will be at Brentwood Theatre from Thursday, June 6 - Saturday, June 8 and tickets will be £13.