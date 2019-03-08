Search

Queen's Theatre show aims to engage with people from South Asian communities living with dementia

PUBLISHED: 15:09 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 24 September 2019

Director Arti Prashar and Kali Chandrasegaram in rehearsals for Love Unspoken. Picture: Mark Sepple

Director Arti Prashar and Kali Chandrasegaram in rehearsals for Love Unspoken. Picture: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

The final show in a trilogy of performances aimed at those living with dementia in South Asian communities, will be performed in the borough next month.

Love Unspoken, developed by participatory theatre company Spare Tyre, will be taking centre stage at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, from Wednesday, October 2, to Saturday, October 5.

Love Unspoken is the third instalment following Once Upon A Time and The Garden, aiming to engage with people from the Asian community.

Director Arti Prashar has worked extensively with Havering Asian Social Welfare Association (Haswa) to develop this new piece aiming to challenge the stigma for those living with dementia and their carers.

The show explores the theme of love in its many forms and includes ritual, dance and sound respecting those participating and treating them as an equal partner in the live theatre experience.

The three shows have been made in a bid to push the boundaries of theatre, as the show explores love and the journeys it takes.

The production navigates love stories and poetry through dance, movement, sound and light, punctuated by moments of lucidity.

Love Unspoken is a Spare Tyre production supported by The Mercers' Charitable Foundation and made in association with the Queen's Theatre.

According to the company's website, "audiences enter into a ritualised space" where "grief is exposed but life and love is celebrated".

Director Arti said: "It is fantastic to be making a new piece of theatre, Love Unspoken with Haswa members, shining a light on the 25,000 people from BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) communities in the UK living with dementia and their carers.

"We have created a space which explores love in all its forms, and moments which can't always be expressed through words by using movement and music.

"In the performance we ritualise the stage, stimulating all the senses to celebrate life and love, passion, fire and deep emotion. "Haswa have been a joy to work with and open to trying out new things."

Love Unspoken will be performed at the Queen's Theatre next week.

To purchase tickets, visit queens-theatre.co.uk

