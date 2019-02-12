Search

Advanced search

Family drama In Basildon at Queen’s Theatre will feature EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin

PUBLISHED: 15:06 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 14 February 2019

EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin has been cast in family drama In Basildon at the Queen's Theatre.

EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin has been cast in family drama In Basildon at the Queen's Theatre.

Archant

Lucy Benjamin, who is best known for playing Lisa Fowler in EastEnders, has been cast in the Queen’s Theatre regional premiere of David Eldridge’s In Basildon.

Family drama, In Basildon will run at the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch from March 14 - 30.Family drama, In Basildon will run at the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch from March 14 - 30.

Written by the award-winning playwright, David Eldridge, In Basildon is being brought back to its roots after a 2012 premiere at the Royal Court Theatre.

Mr Eldridge said: “I come from a fairly ordinary blue-collar family – skilled working class, Collier Row – and I just felt that you don’t often see people like my family or my friends on stage very often.”

In Basildon tells the story of Len, a die-hard West Ham supporter who has proudly made a career at Fords of Dagenham.

Now he’s on his death bed with the nearest and dearest gathered to say goodbye.

His sisters, slogging away on the checkouts at Asda Romford and Tesco Basildon, haven’t spoken in 20 years.

Over a ham sandwich spread, the banter soon flows and old animosities emerge as it’s time to read the will.

Lucy Benjamin is returning to Queen’s Theatre for the play after she performed in Deadly Murder in the Hornchurch theatre in 2015.

She will be joined by Peter Bray, Patrick Driver, Emily Houghton, Beverley Klein, Peter Temple and Connie Walker.

Completing the cast are David Hemsted and Charlotte Law who were cast through the Queen’s Theatre’s open audition process to find local actors.

In Basildon launches the Queen’s Theatre’s Essex on Stage programme, a new two year programme that champions the positive notions of Essex, celebrating theatre made by working class people and raising aspirations for emerging artists from Essex and outer east London.

Speaking about how this new production of In Basildon will reach local audiences, Mr Eldridge added: “Inevitably an audience in Hornchurch is going to know the world in a way that audiences in Chelsea don’t.

“The other thing that’s different now is the perspective of the last seven years.

“This was a pre-Brexit play that’s now being presented in a world that’s trying to deal with the consequences of that.”

In Basildon plays at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane, March 14 to 30.

For tickets visit queens-theatre.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers have fun in Barcelona sun

Havering 90 Joggers face the camera at the Barcelona half marathon (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Head coach urges Romford to show true quality against play-off rivals Stowmarket

Romford & Gidea Park look to win a line-out (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Reed insists Old Cooperians will not be complacenet for Millwall clash

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster aim for more joy against Thames

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Leopards Sandiford named NBL player of the week

Essex Leopards Asante Sandiford in action against Reading (Pic: Paul Phillips)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists