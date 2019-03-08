Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brookside Theatre to welcome Stevie Wonder tribute act

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 August 2019

Shenton Dixon is the frontman of The Stevie Wonderful Show. Picture: Trevor Newnham

Shenton Dixon is the frontman of The Stevie Wonderful Show. Picture: Trevor Newnham

Trevor Newnham

A tribute show celebrating the 60-year career of legendary singer Stevie Wonder will be making its way to Romford this month.

The Stevie Wonderful Show, starring Havering-born Shenton Dixon, is going to be taking centre stage at the Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, Romford, on Thursday, August 15, and will be filled with some of the Motown singer's most loved hits.

Producer Trevor Newnham told the Recorder: "To perform these songs is one thing but to recreate with such accuracy and energy takes a very special group of musicians indeed.

"The team we have assembled for Stevie Wonderful is absolutely world class with combined CV credits including Dr Hook, Beverley Knight, Lulu, The Supremes, Michael Ball, Sir Cliff Richard, Michael McDonald, Paul Young and countless West End and touring shows.

"These guys really are at the top of their game and bring such passion and fire into these songs that they literally come alive.

"It's impossible not to be moved by the chemistry of such awesome players and an incredible catalogue of songs from Stevie."

You may also want to watch:

The Stevie Wonderful Show will feature classics spanning his entire music career including Uptight, For Once in My Life, Part-Time Lover, My Cherie Amour, Lately, I Just Called To Say I Love You, Master Blaster, Superstition and Isn't She Lovely.

Mr Newnham said: "The frontman for the Stevie Wonderful show is the inimitable Shenton Dixon who is widely regarded as the UK's finest Stevie Wonder tribute artist.

"Shenton has a long history in the music industry and was an original cast member of the West End smash Buddy before moving on to the Tamla Motown show Dancing in the Streets alongside the legendary Edwin Starr.

"It's one thing just trying to sing the songs of one of the most naturally gifted vocalists, but to couple it with uncanny mimicry of the moves and mannerisms of Stevie is nothing short of miraculous.

"He even plays the harmonica parts live!"

The Stevie Wonderful Show will be performed at the Brookside Theatre at 8pm and tickets cost £19.

For more information about The Stevie Wonderful Show or to book tickets please visit brooksidetheatre.com

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch set to get season started with Merstham test

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West wants instant Brentwood response after losing place at top

Guy Balmford of Brentwood in batting action (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Peck: Upminster ready for crunch derby clash with Gidea Park

Louis Pickering of Upminster takes a wicket and celebrates during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Defroand ‘chuffed’ to earn England spot at Europeans

Great Britain's Emily Defroand in action during the FIH Pro League at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

ELF Podcast: West Ham start with champions; Orient face Sol; Daggers travel to Yorkshire

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists