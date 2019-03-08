Brookside Theatre to welcome Stevie Wonder tribute act

Shenton Dixon is the frontman of The Stevie Wonderful Show. Picture: Trevor Newnham Trevor Newnham

A tribute show celebrating the 60-year career of legendary singer Stevie Wonder will be making its way to Romford this month.

The Stevie Wonderful Show, starring Havering-born Shenton Dixon, is going to be taking centre stage at the Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, Romford, on Thursday, August 15, and will be filled with some of the Motown singer's most loved hits.

Producer Trevor Newnham told the Recorder: "To perform these songs is one thing but to recreate with such accuracy and energy takes a very special group of musicians indeed.

"The team we have assembled for Stevie Wonderful is absolutely world class with combined CV credits including Dr Hook, Beverley Knight, Lulu, The Supremes, Michael Ball, Sir Cliff Richard, Michael McDonald, Paul Young and countless West End and touring shows.

"These guys really are at the top of their game and bring such passion and fire into these songs that they literally come alive.

"It's impossible not to be moved by the chemistry of such awesome players and an incredible catalogue of songs from Stevie."

The Stevie Wonderful Show will feature classics spanning his entire music career including Uptight, For Once in My Life, Part-Time Lover, My Cherie Amour, Lately, I Just Called To Say I Love You, Master Blaster, Superstition and Isn't She Lovely.

Mr Newnham said: "The frontman for the Stevie Wonderful show is the inimitable Shenton Dixon who is widely regarded as the UK's finest Stevie Wonder tribute artist.

"Shenton has a long history in the music industry and was an original cast member of the West End smash Buddy before moving on to the Tamla Motown show Dancing in the Streets alongside the legendary Edwin Starr.

"It's one thing just trying to sing the songs of one of the most naturally gifted vocalists, but to couple it with uncanny mimicry of the moves and mannerisms of Stevie is nothing short of miraculous.

"He even plays the harmonica parts live!"

The Stevie Wonderful Show will be performed at the Brookside Theatre at 8pm and tickets cost £19.

For more information about The Stevie Wonderful Show or to book tickets please visit brooksidetheatre.com