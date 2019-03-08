Search

Brookside Theatre to stage hilarious adaptation of award-winning show Hi-De-Hi

PUBLISHED: 15:30 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 31 May 2019

Brookside Theatre in Romford is putting on a colourful stage adaptation of the popular TV series Hi-De-Hi. Picture: Jai Sepple

Archant

Brookside Theatre is set to be transformed into 1950s holiday camp Maplins for a colourful new show.

The creative team behind 'Allo 'Allo and Goodnight Sweetheart the Musical is putting on a stage adaptation of the popular TV series, Hi-De-Hi!

Based on writer Jimmy Perry's experiences as a Butlins Redcoat, the show charts the exploits of the camp entertainment staff led by bumbling ex-professor Jeffrey Fairbrother.

Will Gladys capture her boss's heart? Will chalet maid Peggy achieve her burning ambition to become a Yellowcoat?

Will that rogue Ted ever stop trying to scam the campers? Whatever happens, don't be late for the knobbly knees contest in the Hawaiian Ballroom at holiday camp Maplins.

Playing the role of Ted Bovis as well as directing and producing the show is the theatre's artistic director, Jai Sepple.

He said: "Hi-De-Hi is such an iconic show, full of fantastically funny characters and catchphrases.

"I have been blessed with a wonderful cast for this latest venture."

The cast of the theatre's production includes Brookside debutants Dan Hazelwood as Jeffrey, Lynne Reid as Gladys and Elle Andrews as Peggy, as well as the familiar face of Sean Erwood as Spike Dixon.

Jai added: "Everyone got so excited when their Yellowcoat costumes arrived and they got to try them on for the first time - everyone except Elle who is playing Peggy that is, she isn't allowed to go near them of course!"

Hi-de-Hi! by Jimmy Perry and David Croft (who also penned Dad's Army and It Ain't Half Hot Mum) ran for an incredible 58 episodes between 1980 and 1988, scooping a Bafta along the way for best comedy.

This funny and heartwarming show promises to be a fun-packed night out full of comedy for the whole family to enjoy.

Hi-De-Hi! runs from Wednesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 8, with a 2pm Saturday matinee at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford.

All the money raised from the event will be going towards the continued restoration of the Romford War Memorial.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775 for tickets.

