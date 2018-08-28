Romford filmmaker talks about his latest projects, working with Love Island stars, and his ‘family’ behind the camera

Tyne Lexy Clarson plays the lead role in Alone With I. Photo: Candice Mante Candice Mante

A Romford film-maker who has set up his own production company has spoken about the latest projects he is working on, shooting with Love Island stars, and the “family” behind the camera.

Joshua Whincup set up Rocco Winks Productions back in April last year when he started filming his first horror movie, 031, and he now has plans to release three short movies before launching the project that took him two years to write.

The actor and director- who has previously appeared in drama’s including Beneath the Shadows and Romanian movie Terapie pentru crimã (Therapy for Murder) - was set to release O31 last summer, but it has been put on hold for now, while he focuses on a number of short movies, that he hopes are “business cards” for himself and his crew.

Before the end of the year, Romford born Josh, is hoping to release three short films, Alone With I, Death For Loose Change and Sacrificient (Latin for sacrifice) which is in preproduction at the moment.

Describing Alone With I, Josh said: “It is an extremely abstract and metaphorical piece. It is also very ambiguous. I want audiences to make up their own minds on the narrative and how it progresses” and said it’s about a woman who is “stalked by an entity or a force”.

Next up - Death for Loose Change - is a drama, set in a small town that is home to a group of vigilantes. He said: “The narrative unravels relationships, friendships and how far someone will go to protect what they love” and Sacrificient is the story of a family in the 1600s - sadly he said he couldn’t reveal much more, but audiences can expect it to be released before the start of next year.

Speaking about working with Love Island star, Tyne Lexy Clarson, who plays the lead role in Alone With I, he said she has been fantastic, and he is hoping she can “break the stigma” that comes with being a reality TV star.

He told the Recorder: “She is a trained actress and that has been clear when we have been shooting, she has been absolutely outstanding.

“People are going to be surprised. I think it has been hard for her since Love Island to get a break in the film world, but I have seen how good she is, and I am hoping that others can see it now too and see the potential she has.”

Josh said the idea of the production company is to give other people a break, and to “create paid working opportunities for filmmakers, to come together and create projects that we could all be incredibly proud of.”

Everyone from the head of sound, the camera puller, camera loader, the lead actress, the director of photography and the head make up artist - just to name a few - play important roles in the “family” that is Rocco Winks Productions according to Josh.

“When I started in the industry it became very clear that it was quite dog eat dog, I went to lots of auditions where 50 people, who all looked the same and were of the same age were battling it out for one role, or one job, and I got rejected more times than I would like to say, so I thought why don’t I approach it in a different way.

“I wanted to create a family, a unit, a team.

“The whole team (Caleb Wissun-Bride, Adi Alfa, Eric Myers, Carrie Hajny, Aaron West, Lawrence O’Brien, Alexia Valentina, Matt Rakstins, Erdvilas Petra Abukevicius, Candice Mante, Ray Davis, Tate Martin, Simon Glass, Eddie Webber and Tyne-Lexy Clarson) are fantastic.

“I wanted the company to be something that individuals could come together from all different backgrounds and walks of life to embrace each other and each other’s work” - and Josh says that is the main aim of company.

A sneak peak of Alone With I was released last week, and Josh is hoping to release the full length short film to movie festivals by the end of March.

Audiences may have to wait to see the finished version though as it depends on its success at the festivals.

“We may decide to just release it online, or we might have to wait and see if it is picked up by any other companies at the festivals, but our aim is to make a difference with every movie we make, and that’s the most important thing.”