Review: Stevie Wonder tribute act gets everyone singing along

Shenton Dixon, who is the frontman of The Stevie Wonderful Show, will be performing at the Brookside Theatre on August 15. Trevor Newnham

Stevie Wonder is a living music icon who has been entertaining audiences and getting people's toes tapping for six decades.

Unfortunately, I've not yet had the chance to see him perform live in concert but was treated to the next best thing - The Stevie Wonderful Show.

The tribute act made its debut on Thursday, August 15, at the Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, Romford, where Stevie superfans eagerly waited for the main man, aka Shenton Dixon, to take the stage alongside the five-piece band.

And from start to finish, we were singing along and dancing in our seats.

From Isn't She Lovely, For Once in My Life, Sir Duke and Master Blaster, to Superstition, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I Wish and Part-time Lover, we experienced an evening which took us on a musical journey through Stevie Wonder's career, starting off in the 60s and taking us to some of his most popular hits in the 80s.

But not only does Shenton look like the man himself, his tone is similiar to that of Stevie's and so are his mannerisms which draw you into the idea that you are watching the real thing.

He engaged with the audience throughout, encouraging us to sing along to two of my personal favourites - Isn't She Lovely and Signed, Sealed, Delivered - and made us laugh and fall in love with the music all over again.

The band wowed the crowd with their talents but saxophonist Lindsay Keogh in particular though, performed an outstanding solo and is a great part of the show.

The Stevie Wonderful Show is not one to be missed.

There are only a few more shows coming up in Devon and Dorset but if you're a fan of the American singer-songwriter, then make sure to keep an eye out for any upcoming performances.

To find out more about the tribute act and for future band performances, visit steviewonderful.co.uk