Guinness World Record holder joins Magnificent Music Hall show at Queen's Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 June 2019

Katie Milton, soprano performer, will be taking part in the the Queen's Theatre's Magnificent Music Hall event. Photo: Mark Sepple

Katie Milton, soprano performer, will be taking part in the the Queen's Theatre's Magnificent Music Hall event. Photo: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

A Guinness World Record holder who recently performed on Britain's Got Talent will be joining the Magnificent Music Hall show in Hornchurch.

The Queen's Theatre's Magnificent Music Hall is returning to Hornchurch. Photo: Mark SeppleThe Queen's Theatre's Magnificent Music Hall is returning to Hornchurch. Photo: Mark Sepple

The Magnificent Music Hall is returning to Queen's Theatre with a tribute to good old-fashioned East End variety entertainment.

Audiences can look forward to performances from the charming chairman Kevin Gauntlett, musical marvels Andy Eastwood and Laurence Payne, music hall favourites Julia Sutton and Adam Borzone and the ever versatile comedy actor Peter John.

Magician and juggler Jay Rawlings is the most recent Guinness World Record holder for balancing 10 chairs on his chin, and he will be joining the music hall group on stage for the first time.

Soprano performer, Katie Milton, told the Recorder: "Come join us for marvellous melodies, magic, singalong and great fun with some of our favourite performers and some new.

"Let us know at box office if you have a birthday or other celebration and our delightful chairman will give you a shout out in the audience."

Andy Eastwood hopes to take guests on a musical journey ranging from Leaning on a Lamp Post to other George Formby classic favourites on the violin.

Seasoned West End performer Julia Sutton, from The Sound of Music and the original cast of Oliver! in 1961, will sing classic music hall songs including Are We To Part and songs made famous by Marie Lloyd.

Julia is the most recent recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Music Hall Society.

Entertainer Adam Borzone will perform his renditions of cockney favourites When Father Papered the Parlour and Oh I Must Go Home Tonight.

He also appears regularly as a Players Music Hall artiste and is the chairman of the British Music Hall Society.

Katie will sing opera favourites from Brindisi to La Traviata and music hall ditties including Joshua and Great Big World Keeps Turning.

She added: "Enjoy a pre-booked lunch or post show afternoon tea and make a day of it, we're looking forward to seeing there!"

The Magnificent Music Hall shows at Queen's Theatre on Sunday, July 7 at 2.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.

