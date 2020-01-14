Money Mayweather to make knockout appearance in Brentwood

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather will be coming to Brentwood Live on Tuesday March 3. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 2013 Getty Images

Let's get ready to rumble as boxing icon, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is coming to Brentwood.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest ever boxers winning all of his 50 bouts, Mayweather is now set to tour the UK with his Legendary Icon Tour 2020 to give boxing fans the chance to meet the champion and hear in his own words how he became one of the most decorated fighters in the world.

As well as telling stories from his incredible career, fans can expect a tell-all Q&A with some great punchlines as well as photo opportunities and the chance to win a signed boxing glove.

James Taylor, the director of the Entertainers, who will host the show at Brentwood Live, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to bring one of the biggest names in world boxing to Essex.

"There is a big appetite for the sport in this part of the country and I hope boxing fans are as excited as I am to have the chance to hear first-hand how Floyd became the best pound-to-pound fighter the sport as ever seen. It's going to be a knock-out night to remember!"

The 42-year-old featherweight from Michigan is one of the most successful pay-per-view boxers of all time, in any sport.

He topped the Forbes and Sports Illustrated lists of the 50 highest-paid athletes of 2012 and 2013, and the Forbes list again in both 2014 and 2015,listing him as the highest paid athlete in the world.

He founded his own boxing promotional firm, Mayweather Promotions, in 2006 and has generated approximately 24million pay-per-view buys.

Throughout his career, he has generated $1.67billion in revenue, surpassing the likes of former top pay-per-view performers such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

Born into a family of boxers, boxing was second nature.

His father, Floyd Mayweather Senior, was a heavyweight contender who fought Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard.

His uncles Jeff and Roger Mayweather were professional boxers, Roger winning two world championships, as well as fighting Hall of Famers Julio César Chávez, Pernell Whitake and others.

The tour comes to Brentwood Live in Doddinghurst Road on Tuesday, March 3.