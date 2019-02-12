Boot-Led-Zeppelin are returning to Queen’s Theatre this weekend with the ultimate Zeppelin tribute show!

Boot-Led-Zeppelin will be performing at Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch this weekend. Photo: Paul Rodgers Paul Rodgers

Boot-Led-Zeppelin offer the definitive tribute to one of the world’s most legendary rock bands, and the group are coming back to Queen’s Theatre this weekend.

Capturing the magic and excitement of Led Zeppelin’s concerts from the 70s, the band faithfully perform their classic songs, from mellow acoustic tracks such as Going To California and That’s The Way, to epics such as Whole Lotta Love, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Kashmir and Stairway To Heaven.

They played their first gig in 2001 and since then, they’ve been playing venues all over the UK and abroad, including a number of shows at Queen’s over the last few years.

The band tour most of the UK from theatres and festivals and international tours have included Austria, France, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Malta, Portugal, Belarus and three successful Russian tours.

Boot-Led Zepp have performed for Channel 5, Sky TV, and the Harley Davidson Owners Group, to mention just a few, and the band were asked to officially represent Page, Plant, Paul Jones and Bonham for the live finale of the BBC2 TV show I’m in a Rock’n’Roll band in 2010.

Hosted by Jonathan Ross the show saw the nation vote for Led Zeppelin as their favourite rock’n’roll band of all time.

Raff Achour, who plays guitar in the band, told the Recorder his passion for Led Zep came when he was growing up in Morroco and as a teenager he got into rock‘n’roll music.

He said: “Whenever I used to go to the cinema there was always Bollywood films and music playing, and I know Zeppelin took a lot of influence from this music and different types of film.

“Although it was a bit before my time I just loved it from there, and for the rest of the band we’re all real fans.” Describing their act as “in the spirit” of Zeppelin, Raff said they try to give their audiences the “ultimate Zeppelin experience” with everything down to Robert Plant’s signature flared jeans, low-slung guitars, high-waisted trousers and flamboyant tops.

He said: “We want to create the music, but I want people to watch and think they’re watching Led Zeppelin in the 70s.

“As part of the band you have to be more than just someone in a covers band, you need to study the style and the way they play, it’s about stage presence, and we want people to feel like they are watching the real thing.

“In a covers band you play other people’s music and put your own twist on it, with this you can’t just do that, you have to know the artist and you have to get it right.”

All the band Raff Achour, guitars, Jesse Smith, vocals, Mat Martin, drums, and James Watson, bass and keyboards are huge Zeppelin fans, and have received rave reviews from BBC Music critics including Fearne Cotton who said: “Go on Boot Led! The nearest thing I have heard to the lords of rock. They got me so close to my true fantasy of hearing Led Zep live. You seriously won’t get any closer than this” and Desert Island Disc’s presenter Lauren Laverne, who said: “You sound so much like the real thing!”

Speaking about their show at Queen’s Theatre on Saturday (February 16) Raff said: “We always enjoy playing Queen’s, its a good gig and the audience is always great.

““ think we’ve got a really good set up at the moment, and this tour is going to be one of our best ones yet.

“We’ve played there [Queen’s] the last couple of years and have always had a good night, so hopefully this weekend is exactly the same.”

Tickets are still available for their show on Saturday at 7.30pm at Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane, with prices starting at £16.

To book tickets go to www.queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/boot-led-zeppelin-2/ or call the box office on 01708 443333.