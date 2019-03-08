Search

Time to get Jammin' at Queen's Theatre's Bob Marley tribute show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 August 2019

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley will be at the Queen's Theatre on Friday, August 16. Picture: Entertainers

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley will be at the Queen's Theatre on Friday, August 16. Picture: Entertainers

Entertainers

Everything little thing's gonna be all right at a show dedicated to the life and music of reggae singer Bob Marley.

Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, will be welcoming guests next week to enjoy Legend - The Music of Bob Marley, an evening celebrating the musical icon for his distinctive vocals and memorable music.

Stephen Morrison, who is accompanied by a band, said: "What attracted me to the show was the message and music.

"Bob Marley was a huge inspiration, but Denis Brown, Third World, Bunny Wailer were also huge influencers.

"The most rewarding thing about my work is interacting with the audience.

"When performing you really are able to feel their vibe and energy.

"I love it."

Stephen has been touring around the world, performing as Marley for more than 13 years and wanted to put the band together to celebrate the very best of the legendary Jamaican singer who died from cancer at the age of 36 in 1981.

He says the highlight of his career so far has been performing in places such as Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, South Africa and the Maldives, as well as singing at the Formula 1 grand prix in Singapore.

From Could You Be Loved, One Love, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up and I Shot the Sheriff, to No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin' and Buffalo Soldier, the band will be recreating the very best of his music.

Stephen said: "I have been a fan of Bob Marley all my life.

"I lived in Jamaica for 10 years and saw his performance during that time and was hooked.

"I couldn't say there is a favourite song though, they all connect with me and the audience.

"People should come and see the show because of the message in the music, the vibes and the love that his music brings.

"The performance is very uplifting and energetic when the audience also gets involved."

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley will be performed at the Queen's Theatre on Friday, August 16, at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices start at £20.

For more information about the show, have a look at queens-theatre.co.uk

