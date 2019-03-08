Search

Artist and music producer who has played Isle of Wight Festival and O2 Arena launches solo career

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 March 2019

Ash playing at Isle of Wight Festival with Short Stories. Photo: Sam Palmer

Ash playing at Isle of Wight Festival with Short Stories. Photo: Sam Palmer

Sam Palmer

A music producer and artist who works in Harold Hill has launched his first single, and is being featured alongside artists including Nick Cave, Example and the Kooks.

The artwork for Ash's new single has been created by William Packham-Evans.The artwork for Ash's new single has been created by William Packham-Evans.

Ash Walker works for Safield distribution company in Spilsby Road but his real passion lies with music, and he has already ticked off playing the O2 Arena and Isle of Wight Festival, as part of his former bands Empty Headz, and Short Stories.

The 26-year-old from Barking already has plenty of music experience, and toured the UK with Short Stories after finishing his degree in Audio Production at the SAE London - which is part of Middlesex University.

Ash told the Recorder his first solo track, Babylon, was something he created as part of his university work, and has spent the past week pushing his new music in Rough Trade East, Brick Lane.

He said: “It’s exciting, it feels like it has been a long time coming but I’m just happy to get it out there now.”

Ash Walker has been promoting his new track at Rough Trade East in Brick Lane.Ash Walker has been promoting his new track at Rough Trade East in Brick Lane.

In a bid to promote his new single Ash reached out to music distributors AWAL, who promote artists worldwide and to digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Deezer.

The company has a list of award-winning and up and coming artists on its books, from Aussie rockers Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds to Kickstarts singer Example, The Wombats, Tom Misch and Laura Marling.

Having AWAL push his music, was a bit of a dream come true.

It isn’t just about the music for Ash, as he has worked with friend William Packham-Evans, who has designed the artwork for his single.

Ash Walker has released his first solo track Babylon. Photo: Sam PalmerAsh Walker has released his first solo track Babylon. Photo: Sam Palmer

Ash said: “I knew Will was doing some art, and when I saw it I thought it looked great, and asked if he could do something for me like it. I think it is really important the music and the art are both right, as they go hand in hand, and a vinyl is like a piece of art, and I think we’ve got it spot on.”

Babylon is available to listen to at https://song.link/i/1452643645

