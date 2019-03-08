Thank You For The Music: Abba tribute act set to take stage at Brookside Theatre

Gimme Abba will be performing at Brookside Theatre this weekend. Picture: DG Wedding Photography Ltd 2014 @ DG Wedding Photography Ltd 2014

Be a Dancing Queen for the night at an Abba tribute night which will be making its way to a Romford theatre at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gimme Abba, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is going to be at the Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, where it will bring alive some of the iconic songs from the 70s.

This unique, live stage show has developed over the years into much more than "just another Abba tribute" as the band faithfully reproduce the charismatic stage presence of the flamboyant and glam four.

This two hour show features a repertoire that draws from the greatest hits of Sweden's most famous export and includes fascinating theatrical elements: costume changes, choreographed dance routines and outstanding four-part vocal harmonies which combine to create the ultimate Abba experience.

So there will be no need for an SOS!

They will be singing hits including Thank You for the Music, SOS, I Have a Dream, Name of the Game, Money, Money, Money, Fernando, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes it All, Super Trouper, Does Your Mother Know, Take A Chance on Me, Voulez-vous and Waterloo.

You may also want to watch:

The music of Abba has also featured in both of the popular Mamma Mia movies which star the likes of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

The sequel Mamma Mia 2 made a whopping $34.38million during its debut weekend and is said to have generated a massive $465m internationally and $609m worldwide.

This tribute night is suitable for all ages and is a show that should not to be missed if you love the Mamma Mia movie franchise.

So dust off those glittery platforms, put on your flares and get ready to be thankful for the music as you will enjoy an unforgettable and nostalgic trip back to the 1970s with this tribute night.

Gimme Abba will be performing at the Brookside Theatre on Saturday, August 17 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £19.

For more information about the show, visit brooksidetheatre.com