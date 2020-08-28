Search

Remember these Havering Shows?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 August 2020

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

The August bank holiday weekend means one thing in Havering - it’s Havering Show weekend.

Aswad performing in 2019. Picture: Ken MearsAswad performing in 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

This would have been the 42nd year. Unfortunately, we all know why it had to be cancelled.

In recent years most of the arena events have been ditched in favour of making it more of a music festival featuring the likes of Toploader, S Club Party, Expose, The Real Thing and Kenny Thomas.

So if you normally have this weekend set aside for the Havering Show, watch our video to remind yourself of past shows.

S Club Party 2018. Picture: Ken MearsS Club Party 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

The Real Thing 2016. Picture: Ken MearsThe Real Thing 2016. Picture: Ken Mears

Bad Manners 2015. Picture: Ken MearsBad Manners 2015. Picture: Ken Mears

The Tremeloes 2013. Picture: Ellie HoskinsThe Tremeloes 2013. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dr and the Medics 2011. Picturte: John HercockDr and the Medics 2011. Picturte: John Hercock

Gerry and the Pacemakers 2010. Picture: John HercockGerry and the Pacemakers 2010. Picture: John Hercock

