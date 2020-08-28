Video

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

The August bank holiday weekend means one thing in Havering - it’s Havering Show weekend.

Aswad performing in 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Aswad performing in 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

This would have been the 42nd year. Unfortunately, we all know why it had to be cancelled.

In recent years most of the arena events have been ditched in favour of making it more of a music festival featuring the likes of Toploader, S Club Party, Expose, The Real Thing and Kenny Thomas.

So if you normally have this weekend set aside for the Havering Show, watch our video to remind yourself of past shows.

S Club Party 2018. Picture: Ken Mears S Club Party 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

The Real Thing 2016. Picture: Ken Mears The Real Thing 2016. Picture: Ken Mears

Bad Manners 2015. Picture: Ken Mears Bad Manners 2015. Picture: Ken Mears

The Tremeloes 2013. Picture: Ellie Hoskins The Tremeloes 2013. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dr and the Medics 2011. Picturte: John Hercock Dr and the Medics 2011. Picturte: John Hercock

Gerry and the Pacemakers 2010. Picture: John Hercock Gerry and the Pacemakers 2010. Picture: John Hercock