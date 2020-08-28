Remember these Havering Shows?
PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 August 2020
Ken Mears
The August bank holiday weekend means one thing in Havering - it’s Havering Show weekend.
This would have been the 42nd year. Unfortunately, we all know why it had to be cancelled.
In recent years most of the arena events have been ditched in favour of making it more of a music festival featuring the likes of Toploader, S Club Party, Expose, The Real Thing and Kenny Thomas.
So if you normally have this weekend set aside for the Havering Show, watch our video to remind yourself of past shows.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.