What to do at Easter - 9 activities for all the family

An Easter egg hunt is being held at Rainham Hall, Rainham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

It’s the Easter holidays and you’ve got four days off work. If you don’t want to go away, there’s plenty of fun things to do on your doorstep.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Butterflies and bees love buddleia. Picture: Ron Jeffries Butterflies and bees love buddleia. Picture: Ron Jeffries

We've come up with nine ideas to keep you amused:

1 The Easter bunny's been

Search for Cadbury Easter eggs in the National Trust's Rainham Hall community gardens, The Broadway, Rainham. It will run from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22, 10.30am to 4pm. £3.

2 It's bluebell season

Don your walking boots, get out in the fresh Easter air and marvel at the carpet of these beautiful flowers in Bedfords Park. But don't pick them – they'll die quickly if they're picked, they look much nicer in their natural habitat. Free.

3 Got energy to spare?

Try ice skating at Romford's new Sapphire Ice and Leisure rink in Western Road. £8.50 for adults, £7.50 for juniors. But remember you also need to hire the skates for £2.

4 Help the environment

Sow some flowers that will attract bees and butterflies to your garden or window box.

You can buy a packet of seed for £2 or so and the packet will tell you if they are popular with bees or butterflies. Then you can enjoy watching them grow.

Good flowers to look out for are rudbeckia (also known as Blackeyed Susan), cosmos, buddleja, echinacea (purple coneflower), verbena and lavender. Chives are also popular with bees and you have the advantage of a herb you can use in cooking.

5 Meet the animals at Wellgate Farm

Sheep, pigs, rabbits, ducks, a Shetland pony, and a cow are among the residents of the farm in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, who are happy to have visitors. Free.

Further afield

6 Let your imagination run wild

Visit Discover Children's Story Centre, High Street, Stratford.

A day pass gives you entry to Story World and Story Garden – creative play spaces designed to inspire children's curiosity and build their own stories. Open 10am-5pm. Day pass £6.50 per person, £22 for a family of four.

7 The craziest of crazy golf

The Moby Adventure Golf Course, Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath, has a 60m lagoon and an 8m waterfall over a cool cave. It's serious fun in which you putt through the mouth of a full size sperm whale. £9.50 for ages 12 and over, £7.25 for fives to 11s.

8 Shiver me timbers!

Take your little pirates along to the V&A Museum of Childhood in Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green. The interactive exhibition A Pirate's Life for Me explores all things Long John Silver-related. It opens at 10am each day. Free.

9 Remember what Easter is all about

Watch The Passion of Jesus at Trafalgar Square, central London on Friday, April 19.

Wintershall Players return with their huge open-air renactment involving real horses, donkeys and doves. There will be two performances – noon and 3.15pm - but you'll need to arrive early to get a good viewpoint. Free.