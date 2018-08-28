Search

Advanced search

Steady As She Goes: Collier Row marine artist to showcase paintings of ships at Havering Museum

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2019

Marine artist Robert Bryan with some of his work

Marine artist Robert Bryan with some of his work

Archant

A Collier Row marine artist will be displaying his paintings which combine history with art at the Havering Museum.

Marine artist Robert Bryan with some of his workMarine artist Robert Bryan with some of his work

Robert Bryan, 67, of Havering Road started his career young.

He told the Recorder: “As a child I was always drawing pictures. I was lucky enough to get a job straight from school.

“Back then it was quite a medieval way of doing things. You worked under an artist and learnt their techniques.

“I was manager of a studio and then ended up owning my own studio for about 14 years in Clerkenwell.”

Rob works in acrylic and is inspired by the artist and former president of the Royal Society of Marine Artists, Geoff Hunt.

“He’s a modern marine artist. He’s technically correct and [his work] is just superb.

“He paints all sorts of historical and modern ships.”

Rob’s work will be displayed along with other several other artists from the Old Royal Naval College Art in their exhibition, Steady As She Goes.

As a marine artist, Robert paints ships in the historical setting they would have sailed.

“Each painting takes me about six months because there’s a lot of research that goes into it,” he said.

“For most of the boats, especially the sailing ones, I always build a model first, so it’s not just guess work.

“The water is the hard part.”

For one of his paintings of a ship off the coast of Leigh-on-Sea, Robert was inspired by ship drawing on a plaque in The Mayflower pub in the High Street.

The Collier Row artist said: “I began with researching the plaque which is what took time.

“The painting is of Leigh-on-Sea before the railway came. It’s set around 1640 – 1660.

“It’s a lovely little village.”

Another painting is of the Cutty Sark which is now stationed in Greenwich.

“I pass by it at least once a week and I thought maybe it’s finally time I painted it,” said Robert.

“At the moment it’s my favourite painting.”

Residents can visit Steady As She Goes until March 16 at Havering Museum in Romford’s High Street.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford produce epic comeback to defeat Plumstead A

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Rugby: Upminster claim impressive haul against Harwich

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lavender ‘ecstatic’ to net her spot on England squad for World Indoor Championships

Victoria Lavender is in the England under-21 squad for the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa (pic Sue Lavender)

Young defenceman Hitchings is disappointed by Raiders display in Slough Jets defeat

Raiders defenceman Dan Hitchings (pic John Scott)

Hornchurch manager Stimson impressed by youngsters in Hashtag United win

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists