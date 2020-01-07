Search

Romford actor Michael Ward nominated for Rising Star Bafta award after starring roles in Top Boy and Blue Story

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 07 January 2020

Michael Ward has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year's Baftas. Picture: PA

A 22-year-old actor from Romford has been nominated for the prestigious Rising Star award at this year's Baftas - and you can vote for him now.

Blue Story's Micheal Ward was born in Jamaica but raised in Romford.

Yesterday (Monday January 6) it was revealed has been included in a list of nominees for an award for rising stars in the world of film.

He forms part of a five-strong shortlist for the EE Bafta Rising Star award, which was first presented to James McAvoy 15 years ago.

Also nominated are Farewell star Awkwafina, Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, Fighting with my Family actor Jack Lowden and Kelvin Harrison Jnr, who starred in Waves.

The shortlist was drawn up by a jury which featured radio DJ Edith Bowman and former nominee Tom Hiddleston, as well as other figures from the industry.

The nominations for the award, which is the only gong voted for by the public for the annual ceremony, was announced at The Savoy hotel in central London.

Michael said that whilst being nominated is "a win in itself", he is keen to take home the accolade.

He added: "I want to win anything that I'm up for, I feel that if you don't that's a bit weird, right?"

He also praised the diversity of the shortlist, adding: "For the industry, a lot more people are coming through like me.

"I feel like a lot more stories are being told and are being allowed to be told at a bigger level."

And he told ITV News he had never expected awards nods.

He added: "I just never, ever, came into it for this, so the fact that I'm getting recognised for my talent is just a blessing in itself.

Michael's role in the highly anticipated Netflix series Top Boy, which was produced by Drake, also saw him earn widespread acclaim throughout the UK last year.

Commenting on his nomination, Michael said; "The last two years have been unbelievable, and now to find out that my industry has recognised my work and put me up for the EE Rising Star Award, really is the most amazing thing to happen."

To vote for Michael, visit ee.co.uk/why-ee/ee-baftas/rising-star-voting-form.

