Upminster pick up points against Peterborough

The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster 3 Peterborough III 1

Upminster dominated their East Division One fixture against Peterborough thirds from the beginning and will probably feel they should have won by a bigger margin.

Missing four regular players, Upminster were boosted by the return of Russell Murphy to their midfield and he was soon in the thick of the action linking nicely with the forward line of Jamie O’Dell and Mike Scrivener.

But although dominating during the early periods, the homme side were unable to break through the solid Peterborough defence, with the visiting goalkeeper saving a number of penalty corners and a deflected shot from Scrivener as the first half ended goalless.

Upminster continued in a similar vein after the restart and it Scrivener who eventually put them in the lead, sending the keeper the wrong way before nicely lifting the ball into the net.

Being reduced to 10 men for infringements on three separate occasions did not stop the hosts from pressing and they increased their lead when they were awarded a penalty flick after the ball hit a Peterborough defender’s foot on the line.

O’Dell fired home from the spot and then completed the home side’s scoring following some nice work involving Murphy and Jack Payne.

Upminster could be pleased with their efforts and also the first team debut of Tobi Dunlea, who proved up to the task when called upon.

The only blip was conceding late in the game, but it didn’t spoil an excellent performance from Upminster, who visit Norwich City seconds this weekend.