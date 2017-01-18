Trump tumbles out of Dafabet Masters

Judd Trump went out of the Dafabet Masters against Marco Fu (pic Tim Goode/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Fluke helps Fu win deciding frame

Judd Trump could only contemplate what might have been after being knocked out of the Dafabet Masters with a 6-5 first-round defeat to Marco Fu.

The 27-year-old had taken an early 3-0 lead, but the in-form Fu forced his way back into the match and fluked a red off two cushions in the decider in his initial effort of 22.

Trump, who practises at the Grove in Harold Hill, got back to the table, but couldn’t stop the Scottish Open winner making his third century of the match to book his place in the quarter-final.

And having been beaten by John Higgins in Scotland after leading 5-1, Trump was left frustrated after his third first-round exit at the Masters in the last four years.

“It has obviously all come down to luck in the end,” Trump said.

“It’s the same as Scotland really, I’m just disappointed really. In the frame before last I had a bit of a kick from the red ball and from that I finished low on the black and took my eye off it, but obviously I’m disappointed to lose.

“After he missed the red by quite a distance and then fluked one. He’s fluked the ball in the last frame and if that didn’t happen then who knows?”

Trump had begun his seventh Masters tournament in perfect fashion, with a century break of 102 in the first frame.

And he capitalised on Fu mistakes whilst he was in the balls in the next two frames with breaks of 87 and 67 to overhaul his opponent and grabbed an early 3-0 lead.

But Fu demonstrated his class with a 130 and an 88 either side of the mid-session interval to reduce the deficit to a single frame before a 77 from Trump in the sixth.

After winning the next, Fu struck his second century of the match – a feat achieved by all 10 players to have featured at Alexandra Palace so far this year – to level the match at 4-4.

Trump’s second century put him ahead again but an 80 from Fu, who faces Mark Allen in the quarter-final, forced a decider where he hit 102 to claim the match.

“It’s one of the best wins of my career, the way it was going at 3-0 down against a top class player,” said Fu.

“Trump played very well, he didn’t give it away, I think I earned it at the end.”

