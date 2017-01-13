Search

Toolis to tackle Modern Pentathlon event

11:00 13 January 2017

The first 2017 Pentathlon GB ranking competition takes place this weekend (Pentathlon GB)

Archant

Former Coopers pupil battles it out with GB rivals

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis has represented Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (pic claregreenphotography.com)Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis has represented Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (pic claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers Coborn pupil Tom Toolis will do battle with Great Britain’s best modern pentathletes in the first ranking competition of 2017 this weekend.

Toolis will compete in the first Senior (over-22) and Junior (19-21) ranking competition of the year on Sunday after the first Youth (under-19) ranking event is held on Saturday.

Both events will be held at Pentathlon GB’s National Training Centre, the University of Bath, with the riding taking place at West Wiltshire Equestrian Centre on Sunday.

Olympians Kate French and Joe Choong will both make their first competitive appearances since the 2016 Rio Games at the event and will be joined in a high quality field by the fellow Team GB members Samantha Murray and Jamie Cooke, 2015 Junior World Champion Francesca Summers and Jo Muir who finished fifth at the Senior European Championships last July.

The competition draws top pentathletes from all over the UK, including Cambridge University duo Henry Choong and Paul Hodgson.

Both will be strong contenders this weekend as Choong, younger brother of 2016 Olympian Joe, competed in the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and Hodgson is the current British Modern Pentathlon champion.

The men’s and women’s fields contain over 20 athletes who competed internationally for Great Britain in 2016 with others harbouring the same ambitions for 2017.

Saturday’s youth ranking competition will see potential stars of the future in action with many of the athletes currently on the Pentathlon GB World Class Talent Pathway. There will also be a strong contingent from Pentathlon GB’s clubs around the country, including six of eight Pentathlon GB Academies.

In alignment with international level competitions, the Junior and Senior athletes will compete in a full modern pentathlon of fencing, swimming, riding, combined laser-run, with the Youth athletes competing in a modern tetrathlon that includes fencing, swimming and a combined laser-run.

Results from this weekend’s ranking competitions and the second ranking events next month will be used to create the first 2017 ranking lists.

These ranking lists will then provide the basis for international selection for the first few months of the season.

With such a wealth of talent on show and all athletes desperate to be selected for the 2017 season, this weekend promises to provide a great two days of competitive sport.

