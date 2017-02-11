Search

Toolis ready for next Modern Pentathlon test

11:30 11 February 2017

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis competes for Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (claregreenphotography.com)

Archant

Former Coopers pupil competes against GB team-mates

Havering’s Tom Toolis will be joined by Great Britain’s other top modern pentathletes at the second GB national ranking competition at the University of Bath this weekend.

Former Coopers pupil Toolis, 24, won relay bronze at the 2014 European Championships and was the top British male athlete in the first international of the year in Hungary last month and lines up in the senior (over-22) field.

Fresh from their victories in the first ranking competitions last month, Kate French and Sam Curry will both be looking for further success on home soil, but they are set to face tough competition.

French is joined by fellow 2016 Olympian Samantha Murray and 2015 World Junior champion Francesca Summers in the women’s field, while Curry will once again compete against Rio Olympians Jamie Cooke and Joe Choong in the men’s field.

The competition draws top pentathletes from all over the UK with athletes based from Yorkshire to London set to compete. Plymouth’s Kerenza Bryson recently finished as the top Brit at the Hungarian Indoor Competition, the opening 2017 international event of the season, and will also return to action.

The men’s and women’s fields contain over 20 athletes who competed internationally for Great Britain in 2016 with others harbouring the same ambitions for 2017.

Saturday’s youth ranking competition (under-19s) will see potential stars of the future in action with many of the athletes currently on the Pentathlon GB World Class Talent Pathway.

There will be a strong contingent from Pentathlon GB’s clubs around the country, with athletes from over 15 different clubs competing.

Olivia Green and Oliver Murray claimed success at the first youth ranking competitions last month and will be looking for further victories, but face tough competition with strong fields set to compete once again.

The youth competitions will also feature a small contingent of German athletes, adding an international flavour to the competition.

In alignment with international level competitions, the Junior and Senior athletes will compete in a full modern pentathlon (fencing, swimming, riding, combined laser-run) with the Youth athletes competing in a modern tetrathlon (fencing, swimming, combined laser-run).

Results from this weekend’s ranking competitions and the first ranking events last month will be used to create the first 2017 British ranking lists. These will then provide the basis for international selection for the first few months of the season.

With such a wealth of talent on show and all athletes desperate to be selected for the 2017 season, it promises to provide a great two days of competitive sport.

The 2017 World Cup series begins in Los Angeles (Feb 22-26), with other events to be held in Cairo (March 22-26), Drzonkow (May 4-8) and Kecskemet (May 25-29), before the final in Lithuania (June 23-25).

Keywords: United Kingdom London Plymouth

