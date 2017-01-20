Search

Toolis is second best at Pentathlon GB event

14:30 20 January 2017

Tom Toolis (right) with other members of the GB Modern Pentathlon squad (pic claregreenphotography.com)

Tom Toolis (right) with other members of the GB Modern Pentathlon squad (pic claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers pupil is runner-up to rival Curry

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis competes for Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (claregreenphotography.com)Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis competes for Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers Coborn pupil Tom Toolis finished in second place at the first Pentathlon GB national ranking competition of the year in Bath.

The opening 200m swim saw Myles Pillage take the lead with a sub-two minute effort, before Joe Choong took top honours in the fencing ahead of fellow Olympian Jamie Cooke as Toolis and Curry shared third place.

That saw the top five of Choong, Pillage, Toolis, Cooke and Curry separated by just 26 seconds at the start of the combined laser-run event, with positions changing throughout the 3,200m course.

Curry eventually prevailed with the quickest time of the day, with Pillage, Toolis, Choong and Cooke following him over the finish line to set the order for the final discipline of the day, the showjumping ride at the West Wilts Equestrian Centre.

Sam Curry comes home to win the men's event ahead of Tom Toolis at the first Pentathlon GB national ranking competition of the year in Bath (Pentathlon GB)Sam Curry comes home to win the men's event ahead of Tom Toolis at the first Pentathlon GB national ranking competition of the year in Bath (Pentathlon GB)

Choong withdrew, leaving Curry, Pillage and Toolis to battle it out for victory, with Toolis knocking down two poles but moving ahead of the 18-year-old Pillage.

That gave Curry some breathing space ahead of his own ride and he finished with a clear round for the maximum 300 points to claim a comfortable victory and leave Hornchurch’s Toolis as runner-up.

In the women’s event, Kate French finished 16 points clear of Jess Varley with fellow 2016 Olympian Samantha Murray in third place

Murray recorded the quickest time of the 200m swim, with her 2.15.68 putting her 0.4 seconds ahead of Sarah Collin as Georgia Pipes clocked the third-fastest time of 2.19.29.

And Murray continued her good start in the fencing where 20 victories and eight defeats saw her come out on top in another discipline amd take a 15-second lead over Pipes into the laser-run.

French was lying in fourth place, some 45 seconds back, but as an exciting race developed, she eventually finished ahead of Varley.

And there were limited changes to the overall standings during the ride element, with French going on to claim victory.

The second National Ranking Competition of the year takes place next month, also at the University of Bath and West Wilts Equestrian Centre.

