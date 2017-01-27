Toolis heads to Hungary Indoor event

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis competes for Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (claregreenphotography.com) Archant

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis heads to Hungary this weekend to take part in an indoor competition as the 2017 Modern Pentathlon season gets underway in Budapest.

The 24-year-old Toolis finished second in the first national ranking competition of the year in Bath recently and has vast experience on the international stage, competing in Hungary many times including at the same competition in 2012.

He is joined in the men’s team by Bradley Sutton, who makes his senior international debut along with Georgia Hannam, after the duo transferred to Pentathlon GB’s National Training Centre in September.

Great Britain is sending a six-strong squad to the traditional curtain-raiser, with Hannam joined by Charlie Follett, Georgia Pipes and Kerenza Bryson in the women’s team.

Follett moved to Bath in September where she combines training with studying for a Psychology degree while Pipes, a World Junior Championships team silver medalist in 2015, will be making her first international appearance since June when she made the final of the Junior European Championships.

Despite being just 20, Pipes will be the most experienced member of the women’s team and looking to get her final year as a junior-aged athlete off to a strong start internationally.

Bryson is currently based in Plymouth and has started 2017 in good form having finished as the top British athlete in a fencing event in Dijon before placing sixth at the national ranking competition two weeks ago.

This weekend’s event in the Hungarian capital starts a busy 2017 season for Pentathlon GB athletes with the first World Cup of the year in Los Angeles now less than a month away and a Youth Olympic Games continental qualifier and the new European under-23 Championships both added to a traditionally packed calendar.