Talented sportspeople recognised at Havering Sports Council Awards Evening

Winners face the camera at the Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Eight prizes were handed out in total after glorious 2016

A tremendous 2016, packed full of success for the borough’s sportspeople, was celebrated at the annual Havering Sports Council Awards Evening.

The good and the great of the local sports scene were in attendance at Upminster Golf Club, with eight prizes handed out in total.

The first award of the night went to rising karting star Matt Luff, as he collected the Junior Sports Competitor prize ahead of javelin prodigy Max Law.

Long-distance runner Lauren Deadman took home the Sports Competitor award, with tennis player Jordan Sargeant runner-up in that category.

Talented all-rounder Oliver Beadle and Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren were named joint-winners of the Disability Sports Competitor category, with Kieran O’Hara also recognised.

In addition to taking home the awards, the winners of each Sports Competitor prize received a cheque for £200.

Havering Athletics Club had both nominees in the Sports Volunteer field, with John Duncan claiming the prize ahead of Sam Harrison, who coaches Law.

The Senior School Sports Team award went to Coopers Coborn boys’ under-16 gymnastics squad, who enjoyed success on a national scale in 2016, with Frances Bardsley also nominated.

The St Edward’s C of E water polo squad saw off the challenge of the Ardleigh Green year five/six sportshall group to win the Primary School Sports Team award after both enjoyed sets of young great success at the London Youth Games.

Havering AC members were present to collect the Sports Club award, with Cridders Swim School also nominated.

The final prize of the night went to former Havering AC secretary Jean Tierney, who was named this year’s recipient of the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award ahead of Keith Mitchell.

