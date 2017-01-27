Search

Advanced search

Former Hammer announces retirement

11:49 27 January 2017

Leigh Lanham in action in the semi-final of the British Championship at The Norfolk Arena (pic Ian Burt/EDP)

Leigh Lanham in action in the semi-final of the British Championship at The Norfolk Arena (pic Ian Burt/EDP)

Archant Â© 2010

Lanham calls time on speedway career

Comment

Former Lakeside Hammers captain Leigh Lanham has announced his retirement from speedway after over two decades in the sport.

The 39-year-old Lanham made his senior debut for Ipswich back in 1993 and was associated for the majority of his career with the Witches and Hammers, before his final season in 2016 was spent with Rye House.

Lanham, who rode for the Hammers from 1998 to 2008, said: “I feel the timing is right. I’ve been very lucky to do something I’ve loved doing for the last 23 years.

“I really can’t believe it’s been so long, I’ve got some great memories over the years, I’ve been lucky to race for some great clubs and met so many decent people along the way from fellow riders to supporters, it’s been brilliant.

“I’m also so lucky to have had some awesome sponsors which helped me to have good kit. I want to say thanks so much to all of them.”

A statement from Lakeside added: “The Hammers would like to send their best wishes and thanks for all of the years that Leigh served the Hammers.”

Meanwhile, current Hammers bosses Jon Cook and Kelvin Tatum also thanked supporters who attended their Fans Forum at Orsett Hotel last night.

The pair answered a range of questions, before new signing George Hunter was introduced and spoke about the upcoming National League season.

Cook said: “Kelvin and I were delighted to see such a great turnout on a cold Thursday evening. It’s always good to answer questions in a forum environment and it was great to feel the positivity in the room, which all those involved in the club share as we enter a new experience with the club.”

The 2017 National League fixture list is due to be announced shortly, with Hammers holding their meetings predominantly on Friday and Saturday nights, with some Sunday fixtures also included.

The club will face Eastbourne Eagles in a challenge match on April 14 and admission for meetings will be £13 for adults and £11 for concessions, with £1 tickets available for children aged seven to 16.

*Ben Fund Bonanza organiser Paul Ackroyd has confirmed the opening list of names for the seasonal curtain-raiser at Glasgow on March 12.

The Tigers’ heat-leader trio of Richard Lawson, Aaron Summers and Richie Worrall are all included along with former Ashfield men Ben Barker (now with Redcar) and James Sarjeant.

Amongst other Northern clubs, Berwick will be represented by Kevin Doolan and Lewis Bridger, Steve Worrall of Newcastle is also confirmed, and there will be a trio of Workington riders – Claus Vissing, Thomas Jorgensen and Ty Proctor.

Organisers are also hoping to include a couple of Grand Prix men for the event which raises vital funds for riders suffering injuries when racing.

Ackroyd said: “I’ve invited several of the top riders and I’m hoping to have their answers very soon. They tend to have more commitments to work around.”

*Wolverhampton legends Sam Ermolenko and Ronnie Correy are set to grace the Monmore Green shale once again.

The American duo raced in over 1,000 meetings for the club between them, scoring over 10,000 points in the process.

The two fans’ favourites will be back on a bike at Peter Karlsson’s Farewell meeting (March 19, 5pm) and will line-up against fellow Wolverhampton hero Mikael Max in a series of match races.

Said Karlsson: “It’s going to be great to have Sam and Ronnie there on my special day and to have them both back on a bike will be even better.

“They’ve been two of the most popular riders for Wolverhampton over the years and they always get a warm reception when they go back to the track.

“Having those two and Mikael up against each other will take the fans back a bit and it will break up the main meeting nicely.”

Keywords: Lewis Bridger Richard Lawson National League Glasgow Wolverhampton Newcastle

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Former Hammer announces retirement

50 minutes ago
Leigh Lanham in action in the semi-final of the British Championship at The Norfolk Arena (pic Ian Burt/EDP)

Lanham calls time on speedway career

Havering pass Essex Schools’ test

11:00
Havering's junior girls face the camera at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Colchester (pic Emily Brown)

Youngsters impress at cross-country championships

Maguire-Drew: Daggers must take advantage of any rivals’ slip-ups

10:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Just four points currently split Daggers in fourth from leaders Lincoln City

Romford men cheer win double

09:00
Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Meyer scores four as rivals are hit for six

Gidea Park College get special GB visitor

08:30 Lee Power
Great britain judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh was a special guest at Gidea Park College

Judo international Theo Spalding-McIntosh inspires pupils

Havering’s Hughes at her best again

08:00
Havering's Michelle Hughes in long jump (pic Tony Benton)

Pentathlete beats club record for second time in a week

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s free weekend; Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge on the road

07:12
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

It’s Australia Day - who are the best and worst Aussies to play for West Ham?

Yesterday, 18:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
England's Wayne Rooney and Australia's Lucas Neill battle for the ball

Check out our West Ham Aussies

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now