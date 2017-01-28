School Sport: Super Coopers boys bag Knole Run bronze

Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

Students record best-ever result at annual event

Coopers Coborn’s boys produced their best-ever result at the annual Knole Run with a brilliant bronze medal.

The Upminster school sent their open age teams to Sevenoaks for the historic event, with the boys competing for the 43rd year and the girls for the 21st time.

And the students rose to the occasion on the challenging and hilly course, which was also covered with snow and ice this year.

The boys race was held over 9.4km and included 261 runners from 47 teams, with Coopers led home by Ben Davis in a superb eighth place, after a controlled and confident display.

Tom Keevil produced one of his best runs for the school to finish 10th, with Harry Jones improving by almost 60 places from last year to come home in 30th place.

Debutant Sam Atkins showed lots of effort to finish in an excellent 38th, while GB triathlete Sam Mileham continued his proggress with a very good run after a week of heavy training to finish 57th.

The ever-reliable Dan McGill showed his experience by using good pace over the longer distance to come home in 87th and year nine Josh McGill gained valuable experience to place 128th.

Captain Oliver Morter motivated his team throughout the day and showed great attitude to finish in 145th place.

The girls race was held over 5k and included 130 runners from 31 teams, with a young Coopers squad managing a commendable seventh place.

Sophie Rand led them home in 20th place, ahead of fellow year 11 pupils Katie Mitchell in 40th.

Year seven pupil Chloe Rand finished in a superb 46th place, with year 10 Rosie Brown eight places back in 54th as year eight Alice Brown (77th) and year nine Hannah Panchal (85th) completed the contingent.

Assistant headteacher Mark Duncan said: “Overall, it was a superb start to the 2017 season for our runners.

“They all showed such superb team spirit, enthusiasm and a determined mindset throughout the whole day, despite the freezing conditions, and this certainly helped to produce excellent results.

“There was excellent hospitality from Sevenoaks School as well during and after the event, making the experience all the more positive for the students.”