Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Super Coopers boys bag Knole Run bronze

08:06 30 January 2017

Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

Archant

Students record best-ever result at annual event

Pupils battle it out at the Knole RunPupils battle it out at the Knole Run

Coopers Coborn’s boys produced their best-ever result at the annual Knole Run with a brilliant bronze medal.

The Upminster school sent their open age teams to Sevenoaks for the historic event, with the boys competing for the 43rd year and the girls for the 21st time.

And the students rose to the occasion on the challenging and hilly course, which was also covered with snow and ice this year.

The boys race was held over 9.4km and included 261 runners from 47 teams, with Coopers led home by Ben Davis in a superb eighth place, after a controlled and confident display.

A Coopers Coborn pupil in action at the Knole RunA Coopers Coborn pupil in action at the Knole Run

Tom Keevil produced one of his best runs for the school to finish 10th, with Harry Jones improving by almost 60 places from last year to come home in 30th place.

Debutant Sam Atkins showed lots of effort to finish in an excellent 38th, while GB triathlete Sam Mileham continued his proggress with a very good run after a week of heavy training to finish 57th.

The ever-reliable Dan McGill showed his experience by using good pace over the longer distance to come home in 87th and year nine Josh McGill gained valuable experience to place 128th.

Captain Oliver Morter motivated his team throughout the day and showed great attitude to finish in 145th place.

A Coopers Coborn pupil in action at the Knole RunA Coopers Coborn pupil in action at the Knole Run

The girls race was held over 5k and included 130 runners from 31 teams, with a young Coopers squad managing a commendable seventh place.

Sophie Rand led them home in 20th place, ahead of fellow year 11 pupils Katie Mitchell in 40th.

Year seven pupil Chloe Rand finished in a superb 46th place, with year 10 Rosie Brown eight places back in 54th as year eight Alice Brown (77th) and year nine Hannah Panchal (85th) completed the contingent.

Assistant headteacher Mark Duncan said: “Overall, it was a superb start to the 2017 season for our runners.

Coopers Coborn's girls face the camera at the Knole RunCoopers Coborn's girls face the camera at the Knole Run

“They all showed such superb team spirit, enthusiasm and a determined mindset throughout the whole day, despite the freezing conditions, and this certainly helped to produce excellent results.

“There was excellent hospitality from Sevenoaks School as well during and after the event, making the experience all the more positive for the students.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Robson: Defence did well with Tranmere’s threats

26 minutes ago Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers racked up a third straight clean sheet and a third successive victory on Merseyside

School Sport: Super Coopers boys bag Knole Run bronze

08:06 Lee Power
Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

Students record best-ever result at annual event

London Raiders downed by Dynamos, again

Yesterday, 08:12
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is spoken to by referee Blaine Evans (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 3 Invicta Dynamos 4

Romford stopped by Ambers

Yesterday, 06:26
Romford's Greg Akpele is held at bay by a Cheshunt defender (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford 0 Cheshunt 3

Still pleased with Daggers defence

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating
Frankie Raymond of Dagenham & Redbridge and Steven Jennings of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss thrilled to keep third clean sheet in a row on Merseyside

Hornchurch earn victory at VCD Athletic

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Ross Wall put Hornchurch ahead at VCD Athletic (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

VCD Athletic 0 Hornchurch 2

Daggers secure vital away win

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating at Prenton Park
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: Tranmere Rovers 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2 (Whitely 24, Hawkins 47)

Sheppard set for Daggers debut

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Youngster joined Daggers on loan last week

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Super Coopers boys bag Knole Run bronze

Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

UEL’s Willmott secures Olympic spot

Aimee Willmott celebrates after winning gold in the women's open 200m butterfly at the British Swimming Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow (pic: Craig Watson/PA)

London Raiders downed by Dynamos, again

London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is spoken to by referee Blaine Evans (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now