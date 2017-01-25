Search

School Sport: Great Scotts are Havering boccia champions

15:00 25 January 2017

Scotts Primary School pupils celebrate their success at Havering's boccia tournament

Scotts Primary School pupils celebrate their success at Havering's boccia tournament

Pupils combine to win borough competition

Pupils from Scotts Primary School in Hornchurch were crowned boccia champions of Havering at Romford YMCA.

A group of six youngsters, from year six and below, took part in the event against other children from across the borough and ended up in a share of first place at the end of the competition.

That set up a play-off final against RJ Mitchell School, with the A team of Phoebe Harman, Jason Scott-Hennessey and Zachary Deacon holding their nerve to win 2-0 and earn a place at the regional finals in March.

Teddy Monk, Mitchell Thurgood and Blake Barrow also competed for Scotts and PE teacher Katy White said: “All players were impeccably behaved and a credit to the school. It’s a fantastic achievement and they should be very proud of themselves.”

Most read sport

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).
