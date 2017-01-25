School Sport: Great Scotts are Havering boccia champions

Scotts Primary School pupils celebrate their success at Havering's boccia tournament Archant

Pupils combine to win borough competition

Pupils from Scotts Primary School in Hornchurch were crowned boccia champions of Havering at Romford YMCA.

A group of six youngsters, from year six and below, took part in the event against other children from across the borough and ended up in a share of first place at the end of the competition.

That set up a play-off final against RJ Mitchell School, with the A team of Phoebe Harman, Jason Scott-Hennessey and Zachary Deacon holding their nerve to win 2-0 and earn a place at the regional finals in March.

Teddy Monk, Mitchell Thurgood and Blake Barrow also competed for Scotts and PE teacher Katy White said: “All players were impeccably behaved and a credit to the school. It’s a fantastic achievement and they should be very proud of themselves.”