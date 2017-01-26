Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Frances Bardsley retain Havering Inoor Rowing crown

08:00 26 January 2017

Frances Bardsley celebrate their indoor rowing success

Frances Bardsley celebrate their indoor rowing success

Archant

Romford pupils also book place in Essex Cup final

Comment
Frances Bardsley beat St Angela's in the Essex CupFrances Bardsley beat St Angela's in the Essex Cup

Frances Bardsley retained their Havering Indoor Rowing Championship title after some excellent displays.

Maddie Jeffries came out on top in the year seven competition, while Jasmine Chettleburgh (year eight), Bethany Hawkins (year nine) and Sadaf Afzal (year 11) were also crowned individual champions.

The mixed relay team won their event, ahead of their own B team, with Shannon Ince, Rachel Tomkins, Cammie Camacho and Meaghan King finishing as runners-up in their respective year groups.

Ruqayyah Ahmed, Emma Tapsall and Rebecca O’Rourke finished third in their events, before the girls finished the day with a race against other boys and girls teams and finished second to Bower Park.

n Frances Bardsley Academy’s under-14 football team proved too strong for St Angela’s in their Essex Cup semi-final, romping to a 10-1 win.

Maddie Biggs scored no fewer than seven times, with Adrienne Larmond adding a brace and Mae Jeffries completing the tally.

The Romford pupils will play Eastwood Academy in the final.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

School Sport: Frances Bardsley retain Havering Inoor Rowing crown

5 minutes ago Lee Power
Frances Bardsley celebrate their indoor rowing success

Romford pupils also book place in Essex Cup final

Martin thrilled to take points off the Magpies

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Boro boss full of praise for goalkeeper Callum Chafer and discusses deputy Nick Reynolds

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Sullivan of Eton Manor

Two local clubs produced pulsating contest at King George’s Playing Fields with the hosts winning 23-18

School Sport: Great Scotts are Havering boccia champions

Yesterday, 15:00
Scotts Primary School pupils celebrate their success at Havering's boccia tournament

Pupils combine to win borough competition

Daggers release Okuonghae

Yesterday, 13:30 Ned Keating
Magnus Okuonghae has left Dagenham & Redbridge after his contract expired earlier this month (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers’ defender’s contract expired earlier this month

West Ham’s Cottee: I would have loved to have played with Carroll and Duncan Ferguson

Yesterday, 11:10 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee extols the virtues of that man Andy Carroll

Sheppard hopes to make Daggers debut at Tranmere

Yesterday, 08:30 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Defender was thwarted in his attempt to make first Daggers appearance by a frozen pitch last weekend

More medals for Romford’s Ford Judo Club

Tue, 17:30
Romford's Ford Judo Club had more to cheer at their latest competitions

Youngsters impress at weekend competitions

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now