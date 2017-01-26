School Sport: Frances Bardsley retain Havering Inoor Rowing crown

Romford pupils also book place in Essex Cup final

Frances Bardsley retained their Havering Indoor Rowing Championship title after some excellent displays.

Maddie Jeffries came out on top in the year seven competition, while Jasmine Chettleburgh (year eight), Bethany Hawkins (year nine) and Sadaf Afzal (year 11) were also crowned individual champions.

The mixed relay team won their event, ahead of their own B team, with Shannon Ince, Rachel Tomkins, Cammie Camacho and Meaghan King finishing as runners-up in their respective year groups.

Ruqayyah Ahmed, Emma Tapsall and Rebecca O’Rourke finished third in their events, before the girls finished the day with a race against other boys and girls teams and finished second to Bower Park.

n Frances Bardsley Academy’s under-14 football team proved too strong for St Angela’s in their Essex Cup semi-final, romping to a 10-1 win.

Maddie Biggs scored no fewer than seven times, with Adrienne Larmond adding a brace and Mae Jeffries completing the tally.

The Romford pupils will play Eastwood Academy in the final.