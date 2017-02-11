School Sport: Coopers dominate Essex event

Coopers Coborn's year seven girls celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers Archant

Pupils earn prizes at cross-country championships

A Coopers pupil in action at Stubbers
Coopers pupils in action at Stubbers
Coopers Coborn's boys face the camera
Coopers Coborn's year seven boys celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers
A Coopers pupil in action at Stubbers
A Coopers pupil in action at Stubbers







Coopers Coborn pupils had plenty to celebrate at the Essex Schools Cross-Country Championships at Stubbers recently.

More than 1,100 students in 60 teams from across the county took part in the year seven and eight event, with Upminster’s Coopers producing two team titles and three individual champions.

The year seven boys team saw off their rivals, as Oliver Jones came home in second place and Regan Clayton (4th), Matthew Hick (sixth) and Finley Welch (eighth) also finished inside the top 10.

Sean Tarima (11th) and Billy Titley (15th) were not far behind, as Joseph Baxter (56th), Charlie Black (58th), Uriel Nwankwo (91st), Harry Cossington (95th), Jack Carter (135th), Leon Sokoli (138th), Daniel Kent (194th) and Jensen Deville (242nd) also competed.

Jones, Clayton, Hick, Welch, Tarima and Titley also earned selection for Essex, the biggest ever number for Coopers.

The year seven girls completed a Coopers double in their race as Natalie Sewell took the individual win ahead of Chloe Rand (sixth) and Chloe Brand (8th).

Holly Bradley (22nd), Freya Higginbotom (40th), Isobelle O’Connor (51st), Mia Filipiak (54th) and Chloe Austin (68th) were all inside the top 70, as Claudia Attewell (113th), Amelia Gane (149th), Niamh Pridie (161st) and Emily Cooper (171st) also represented Coopers, with Sewell, Rand and Brand earning Essex vests.

Abi Ives won the year eight girls’ race as Coopers finished second in the team standings, with Alicie Brown (fifth) also impressing as both earned Essex spots.

And Alice Atkins (20th), Ava Poulson (25th), Jessie Collierr (34th), Libby Wright (51st), Aaliyah Davies (56th), Leah Mundy (92nd), Eliza Bearfield (109th), Isobel Bramwell, Greta Griceviciute (160th) and Harriette Mortlock (168th) alsos did their bit for the Coopers cause.

Completing a hat-trick of individual wins for Coopers in the year eight boys’ race was Alex Ford, who earned his Essex place as the team finished fourth overall.

Lenny Houston (28th), Sam Bradley (32nd), Dan Edwards (46th) and Idayi Jumbe (48th) were all inside the top 50, as Timi McDaniel (87th), Josh Spink (98th), James Pask (116th), Stephen Thompson (132nd), Liam Purton (139th) and Jim Monaghan (182nd) also competed.

Assistant headteacher Mark Duncan said: “With two team county champions and three individual county champions, this was our best performance in recent years.

“Overall, it was a very well attended event this year with schools from across the county competing with a fantastic spirit and enthusiasm for cross-country running.

“The course proved challenging, yet enjoyable, due to the varied terrain and copious amounts of mud!”