Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Coopers dominate Essex event

13:00 11 February 2017

Coopers Coborn's year seven girls celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers

Coopers Coborn's year seven girls celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers

Archant

Pupils earn prizes at cross-country championships

Comment

Coopers Essex XC

0
1 / 5

Coopers Coborn pupils had plenty to celebrate at the Essex Schools Cross-Country Championships at Stubbers recently.

More than 1,100 students in 60 teams from across the county took part in the year seven and eight event, with Upminster’s Coopers producing two team titles and three individual champions.

The year seven boys team saw off their rivals, as Oliver Jones came home in second place and Regan Clayton (4th), Matthew Hick (sixth) and Finley Welch (eighth) also finished inside the top 10.

Sean Tarima (11th) and Billy Titley (15th) were not far behind, as Joseph Baxter (56th), Charlie Black (58th), Uriel Nwankwo (91st), Harry Cossington (95th), Jack Carter (135th), Leon Sokoli (138th), Daniel Kent (194th) and Jensen Deville (242nd) also competed.

Jones, Clayton, Hick, Welch, Tarima and Titley also earned selection for Essex, the biggest ever number for Coopers.

The year seven girls completed a Coopers double in their race as Natalie Sewell took the individual win ahead of Chloe Rand (sixth) and Chloe Brand (8th).

Holly Bradley (22nd), Freya Higginbotom (40th), Isobelle O’Connor (51st), Mia Filipiak (54th) and Chloe Austin (68th) were all inside the top 70, as Claudia Attewell (113th), Amelia Gane (149th), Niamh Pridie (161st) and Emily Cooper (171st) also represented Coopers, with Sewell, Rand and Brand earning Essex vests.

Abi Ives won the year eight girls’ race as Coopers finished second in the team standings, with Alicie Brown (fifth) also impressing as both earned Essex spots.

And Alice Atkins (20th), Ava Poulson (25th), Jessie Collierr (34th), Libby Wright (51st), Aaliyah Davies (56th), Leah Mundy (92nd), Eliza Bearfield (109th), Isobel Bramwell, Greta Griceviciute (160th) and Harriette Mortlock (168th) alsos did their bit for the Coopers cause.

Completing a hat-trick of individual wins for Coopers in the year eight boys’ race was Alex Ford, who earned his Essex place as the team finished fourth overall.

Lenny Houston (28th), Sam Bradley (32nd), Dan Edwards (46th) and Idayi Jumbe (48th) were all inside the top 50, as Timi McDaniel (87th), Josh Spink (98th), James Pask (116th), Stephen Thompson (132nd), Liam Purton (139th) and Jim Monaghan (182nd) also competed.

Assistant headteacher Mark Duncan said: “With two team county champions and three individual county champions, this was our best performance in recent years.

“Overall, it was a very well attended event this year with schools from across the county competing with a fantastic spirit and enthusiasm for cross-country running.

“The course proved challenging, yet enjoyable, due to the varied terrain and copious amounts of mud!”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

School Sport: Coopers dominate Essex event

13:00 Lee Power
Coopers Coborn's year seven girls celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers

Pupils earn prizes at cross-country championships

Toolis ready for next Modern Pentathlon test

11:30
Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis competes for Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers pupil competes against GB team-mates

Doe set for recall

07:30 Ned Keating
Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers set to reinstall captain in defence

Daggers ready to exorcise Southport demons

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffered an embarrassing night on their last trip to the Sandgrounders

Defroand in line for senior England debut

Yesterday, 16:52
Emily Defroand celebrates her call-up to the GB women's hockey squad with year seven pupils at her former school, Coopers Coborn in Upminster (pic Helen Davies)

Former Coopers pupil named in squad for South Africa trip

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

Yesterday, 16:14 Joel Summers at Victoria Road
West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

McFarlane happy to take any kind of win at Rovers

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Martin: Boro players owe me a result against Witham

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ship Lane boss discusses James Ishmail’s injury and new recruits Charlie Parish and Abdeen Abdul

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering empty-handed after Harry’s hospital trip

Havering captain Harry Jenkins goes on the attack against Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now