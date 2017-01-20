Search

Advanced search

Rugby Union: Upminster set for a boost as Dean Cutting takes first training sessions

12:00 20 January 2017

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex under-20 coach joined Hall Lane club earlier this month

Comment

Upminster may have won their last three matches in London Three North East, but director of rugby Scott Murphy believes they will have improved further by the time they next step out on the pitch.

Earlier this month, the Hall Lane club confirmed that Essex under-20 head coach Dean Cutting would be helping out in training sessions.

Cutting’s first session with the club took place this week, and with more to come before Upminster’s next match at home to West Norfolk on January 28, Murphy expects to see plenty of improvements.

“We had our first training session with Dean on Tuesday and before our next game, that will have been four sessions we’ve had with him,” said Murphy.

“He adds an extra dimension to our coaching set-up, which can only help us improve and become more confident in our approach. With the good form we’re in too, there is a real good mood around the club at the minute. Long may it continue.”

Upminster maintained their good form with a narrow 24-21 win at Lowestoft last weekend that yielded maximum points.

Matt Burnham scored a brace of tries, with Alfie Simmonett and Luke Potter also crossing the whitewash for the visitors.

But Murphy admits his side had to ride their luck at times, despite a strong start, adding: “It was a game of two halves, we started strong and had three tries in 24 minutes. We took our foot off the gas a little and that allowed Lowestoft back.

“They scored with three minutes left to make it a three-point game, so we had to hang on, but we have to be pleased as we wanted a bonus-point win and that’s what we got.”

It was a second consecutive win on the road for Upminster after four losses and Murphy believes a change in approach in how Upminster travel to away games has seen the upturn in fortunes on the road.

“We’ve changed our approach to away games so that we stop and do most of our preparation, like having lunch and having the team meeting, before we get to the ground,” he added.

“On Saturday, we stopped three miles short of Lowestoft, had something to eat, had a chat and the physio did any work needed. It’s one less thing to worry about when we do turn up at grounds and it’s having a positive effect as we’re getting wins on the road!”

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Justham: Chant does not bother me one bit

49 minutes ago Ned Keating
Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers stopper hit headlines after chant from Forest Green Rovers fans went viral in October

Davis looks for London Raiders rewards

17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders captain Tom Davis gives Marek Nahlik support (pic John Scott)

Captain hopes to pick up points at Invicta

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).

Shenfield High School student, who plays for Barking in the Essex Senior League, will play for his country on January 28

Hopkin consortium approved by full and life members

15:48 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers issued a statement on Friday giving an update regarding the takeover

Currie: Daggers have more than enough to cope with old boys

15:46 Ned Keating
Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

15:18
Young defenceman Callum Burnett (black shirt) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

GB junior defenceman added to roster

Hornchurch expect hard test at Tilbury

15:00 Lee Power
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane hopes Urchins can maintain good form

Toolis is second best at Pentathlon GB event

14:30
Tom Toolis (right) with other members of the GB Modern Pentathlon squad (pic claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers pupil is runner-up to rival Curry

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Emerson Park are cup kings

Emerson Park's year sevens lift the Havering Cup (pic: Ellie Hoskins)

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

Young defenceman Callum Burnett (black shirt) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now