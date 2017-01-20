Rugby Union: Upminster set for a boost as Dean Cutting takes first training sessions

Essex under-20 coach joined Hall Lane club earlier this month

Upminster may have won their last three matches in London Three North East, but director of rugby Scott Murphy believes they will have improved further by the time they next step out on the pitch.

Earlier this month, the Hall Lane club confirmed that Essex under-20 head coach Dean Cutting would be helping out in training sessions.

Cutting’s first session with the club took place this week, and with more to come before Upminster’s next match at home to West Norfolk on January 28, Murphy expects to see plenty of improvements.

“We had our first training session with Dean on Tuesday and before our next game, that will have been four sessions we’ve had with him,” said Murphy.

“He adds an extra dimension to our coaching set-up, which can only help us improve and become more confident in our approach. With the good form we’re in too, there is a real good mood around the club at the minute. Long may it continue.”

Upminster maintained their good form with a narrow 24-21 win at Lowestoft last weekend that yielded maximum points.

Matt Burnham scored a brace of tries, with Alfie Simmonett and Luke Potter also crossing the whitewash for the visitors.

But Murphy admits his side had to ride their luck at times, despite a strong start, adding: “It was a game of two halves, we started strong and had three tries in 24 minutes. We took our foot off the gas a little and that allowed Lowestoft back.

“They scored with three minutes left to make it a three-point game, so we had to hang on, but we have to be pleased as we wanted a bonus-point win and that’s what we got.”

It was a second consecutive win on the road for Upminster after four losses and Murphy believes a change in approach in how Upminster travel to away games has seen the upturn in fortunes on the road.

“We’ve changed our approach to away games so that we stop and do most of our preparation, like having lunch and having the team meeting, before we get to the ground,” he added.

“On Saturday, we stopped three miles short of Lowestoft, had something to eat, had a chat and the physio did any work needed. It’s one less thing to worry about when we do turn up at grounds and it’s having a positive effect as we’re getting wins on the road!”