Rugby Union: Upminster do not want a week off after emphatic success

Clubs in London Three North East set for another break from action this weekend

Upminster director of rugby Scott Murphy is disappointed the club are without a game in London Three North East this weekend, especially after a 13-try triumph last time out.

The Hall Lane club romped to a superb 69-10 success against West Norfolk last weekend, with Alfie Simmonett and Greg Dordoy scoring hat-tricks.

Upminster must now wait until February 11 for their next assignment, though, which is a trip to Ely, and while Murphy would rather the games came thick and fast, he knows it gives his team more time to improve.

“It’s a shame we have to wait for the next game, but there are a few things we can work on in training next week,” he said.

“It was a good win against West Norfolk, but it wasn’t perfect and we have the time to put things right now in training.

“By the time we face Ely, we’ll have improved even more and we’ll be in a good position to get another win.”

It also gives Upminster more time to train with new coach Dean Cutting, who arrived at the club earlier this month.

Already, the new man appears to be have an affect on the first-team squad, with their win over West Norfolk characterised by some superb support play.

And Murphy is pleased with how quickly the squad have taken to Cutting and bought into his methods.

“Dean has made such an impact already in his short time with the club and the boys have responded well to him,” added Murphy.

“Sometimes when a new coach comes in midway through a season, it can be difficult for him, so credit to the boys for taking on board what Dean has been telling them.”