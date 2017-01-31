Rugby Union: Upminster director of rugby Scott Murphy pleased with support play against West Norfolk

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hall Lane club cruised to big success on Saturday, running in 13 tries in total

Director of rugby Scott Murphy praised Upminster’s support play after running in 13 tries to beat West Norfolk 69-10 in London Three North East.

Hat-tricks for both Alfie Simmonett and Greg Dordoy, as well as a Luke Potter brace, helped the Hall Lane club canter to success, with Jimmy Harper, Craig Portsmouth, Matt Black, Matt Byrne and Louis Lockwood also scoring.

And Murphy believes the big success was down to Upminster’s superb support play, which he said they had focussed on in the build up to the match.

“It was a good result, especially after a week off, but it helped us get in four sessions where the focus was on offloading and support play,” said Murphy.

“We’re not the biggest team in the league, so we can’t bash teams up, but we can beat them with good support play.

“To score 13 tries in the end was extremely pleasing and we also had a chance to try some things out that we had worked on in training in a live match situation, which was great.”

Despite the large margin of victory, Upminster did not have it all there own way as they were under pressure early on.

And though he was pleased his side rode the storm, Murphy was disappointed Upminster did not heed his pre-match warnings about not giving away penalties.

“We knew we had to be disciplined early on as West Norfolk have a very good kicker, but we gave away too many penalties early on,” he added.

“We started to play better after the opening 10 minutes and starting to get in behind them a lot more.

“We were able to add a bit more structure to our game in the second half, but all in all it was a good display.”