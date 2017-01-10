Rugby Union: Upminster claim braggging rights in London Three North East derby with Ilford

Action from the London Three North East clash between Upminster and Ilford Wanderers (pic: Colin Brown) Archant

London Three North East: Upminster 34 Ilford 10

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford Wanderers suffered derby disappointment on their short trip to Upminster in London Three North East, going down 34-10 away from home.

Wanderers had started well with their forwards driving over from close range for an unconverted try, but Upminster soon hit back with a score of their own to lead 7-5.

Ilford maintained their dominance in the pack, though, and made the most of playing down the slope, getting into Upminster’ss 22 and applying scrum pressure.

From one scrum, the ball was recycled swiftly before a pass to Alex Berbank put the winger over in the corner for another unconverted score.

Before half time, though, Upminster kicked a penalty as the sides headed into the break locked level at 10-10.

After the interval, Wanderers could not maintain their intensity as Upminster started to win ball and use their pacy backs to round the defence.

With both teams receiving yellow cards, the game started to break up which played into Upminster’s hands and with Ilford also losing players to injury, the hosts were able to find gaps and take the game away from the visitors.

• Upminster have added Essex under-20 head coach Dean Cutting to their backroom staff on an initial deal until the end of the season, with a view to extending it in the summer.