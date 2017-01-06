Search

Rugby Union: Old Cooperians look to start 2017 in style with derby success over Campion

16:00 06 January 2017

Old Cooperians celebrate a try (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Coops renew old rivalry in London Two North East this weekend

Old Cooperians are preparing for a big London Two North East battle with old rivals Campion at St Mary’s Lane tomorrow (Saturday).

Coops are looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last match of 2016 at Woodford.

Fly-half and backs coach Craig Ratford said: “We’re looking forward to getting back out there on Saturday and we’re desperate the start the year well.

“I’ve been at the club for 18 months now, so I know what this derby with Campion means to the club.

“It’s important that we win any way we can. We know we have to get the four points from this match and we have to find a way to do that.”

Coops will start the new year looking to end a four-game winless run in the league that has hit their hopes of a second successive promotion.

But Ratford is confident that as long as Coops continue to stick to their game plan, results will turn for the better sooner rather than later.

“It is a new year, but we don’t have to press the reset button, it’s about carrying on what we have been doing.

“The derby is different to the other games we had before Christmas and it’s a challenge that the boys are all looking forward to.

“If we wan stay in the top four, great. It’s been such a different season so far than when we were last in London Two and were relegated.

“The aim remains to avoid relegation this year, build on the foundations and keep pushing on forward.”

