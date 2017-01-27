Search

Rugby Union: Old Cooperians hope to celebrate a win against Diss for new dad Pat Reed

18:00 27 January 2017

An Old Cooperians player holds off two Campion rivals (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops coach became a father in the week

Old Cooperians are hoping to crown a great week for coach Pat Reed with a win at home to Diss in London Two North East tomorrow (Saturday), writes Ned Keating.

Reed’s partner gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, but despite that there is still an outside chance the flanker may feature against the leaders this weekend.

If he does play st St Mary’s Lane, Reed will hope to help Coops inflict revenge on Diss, having lost their previous meeting in Norfolk in October.

And though Diss have won their last seven games in all competitions, backs coach Craig Ratford knows there is every chance the hosts can triumph this weekend.

“Results this season show that Diss are a beatable side, but they are top for a reason so we know it will be a tough task,” he said.

“Diss have a big pack and are a well-organised side, but we’re at home which is an advantage and one we have to make the most of.”

Ratford was unable to last the distance against Diss back in October, having been forced off with an injury. But the fly-half is confident he can avoid injury this time and help Coops return to winning ways having lost 31-0 away to Norwich in their most recent outing.

“I was out for a couple of weeks with that injury and it was tough for me as I hate watching as a fly-half as I always think I can have an affect,” he added.

“It will be good for us to have a good crack against a good team this weekend – it’ll shows us where we are.

“We have always said wherever we finish this season will be great for us as a club and to play against a side pushing for promotion to London One North will be a good marker for us ahead of next year.”

Divisional rivals Romford & Gidea Park will also look to get back to winning ways this weekend when they entertain Ipswich.

Campion, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season as they make the trip to promotion hopefuls South Woodham Ferrers tomorrow.

Upminster are chasing a fourth straight win in London Three North East when they entertain West Norfolk and will be hoping the sessions with Essex under-20 coach Dean Cutting stand them in good stead.

