Rugby Union: Old Cooperians have learnt a lot from 'long' away days

Coops set for their final lengthy trip of the campaign

Old Cooperians face their last ‘long’ away day in London Two North East this season when they visit Ipswich tomorrow (Saturday), but coach Craig Ratford says the journeys to Norfolk and Suffolk this season have been a good experience for the side.

Coops have already travelled to Norwich, Diss and Holt this season, but after venturing to Ipswich this weekend, they only have to worry about getting to Romford and South Woodham Ferrers before the season is out.

But rather than looking forward to seeing the back of the long away days this season, Ratford believes the lengthy travels will prove beneficial in the long run.

“It’s always a good experience playing teams further afield as it provides a good test for us on the day,” he said.

“We could happily be in Essex One and just play teams around us, but if we want to grow as a club, then the trips to places like Ipswich is something we need to relish.

“For many of the boys in the squad, it will be their first time playing at Ipswich, but I’ve played there before and hopefully that will help.

“We’re looking to stay at their clubhouse to watch the Wales v England game after, so hopefully we’re celebrating a win.

It was also be Coops’ first match for two weeks, and Ratford says everyone is looking forward to get back on the pitch.

“We’ve had a good couple of training sessions since our last game and we’re all desperate to play,” he said.

“We have almost a full squad to choose from, but one or two of the lads are off to Cardiff to watch Wales v England.”