Romford youngsters get better of Brentwoods

Rocky Slade scores for Romford & Gidea Park under-eights against Old Brentwoods Archant

Under-eights on top in derby meetings

Romford & Gidea Park under-eights got the better of their Old Brentwoods rivals after a three-week break on Sunday.

Slick passing and movement saw Park score four early tries and they remained on top throughout to claim an 11-4 win.

A second meeting was closer, but Park were still too strong and claimed a 7-5 victory with tries on the day from Jimmy Doman (four), William Oliver (four), Riley Claxton-Smith (three), George Hiller (2), Rocky Slade (2) and Sam Playle.

Romford: Hiller, Salmon, Brannon, Playle, Slade, Clark, Claxton-Smith, Doman, Oliver.

n Romford’s under-11s were edged out by the Old Brentwoods counterparts after two tough battles.

The first meeting was a stop-start affair, with some big tackles from both sides, and Ben Okonkwo and Shayden Smith touched down as it ended all square at 2-2.

Brentwoods opened the scoring in the second match and took advantage of a below-par Park display to claim a 3-1 win, with Okonkwo storming through to score again for the hosts.

Romford: McCloud, McKeown, Petrie, Warrington, French, Stacey, Huntingford, Bamford, McDermott, McClenaghan, Smith, Alden-Smith, Grundy, Tully, Okonkwo, Jeffrey, Judd.