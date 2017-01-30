Search

Rampaging Romford smash Stanford

15:30 30 January 2017

Romford & Gidea Park under-15s put pressure on Stanford

Romford & Gidea Park under-15s put pressure on Stanford

Romford & Gidea Park 48 Stanford 0

Romford & Gidea Park under-15s proved too strong for Stanford at Crow Lane on Sunday morning.

The fired-up hosts got off to a great start and itt didn’t take them long to get on the scoresheet as Connor Hardy pressed hard to gain control of the ball in the ruck and it was passed along the line to Michael Courtney who touched down in the corner.

Stanford kept pressing and tried to gain territory, but Romford were very much in control and a lovely lineout move saw Harry Runham gain possession and the forwards move across the park, before Nelson Fragjaj barreled forward and a crisp display of passing from the backs led to Torez Polius try.

Sam Slatford converted and Park continued to dominate, with Lee Harris sending the ball from a scrum to Ryan Pooley, who put Slatford over for a fine score.

The final try of the first half was a real team effort, as Bobby Watts took a quick tap penalty and Owen Flower passed to Shaun Kerr to crash through the Stanford defence, before Luke Metcalf touched down in the corner to make it 22-0.

The second half continued in much the same way, as Stanford continued to press but Romford’s attack at the ruck made the difference.

Having gained possession, Metcalf passed to Tom O’Meara on the wing and he turned on the burners and placed down in the corner, with Slatford added an excellent conversion from out wide.

The next try came directly from a steal in the ruck as excellent work from James Mimms saw him pass to Courtney who weaved through the Stanford defence and scored his second try of the game.

Stanford were clearly frustrated and a good passing move was held up over the line by Romford’s defence, before a turnover deep in the home side’s 22 led to Watts kicking downfield and Courtney winning the race to dot down under the posts to complete his hat-trick.

but they did come close though but even then Romford’s defence was just too strong and a good passing move from them was held up over the line. Slatford again converted and the resulting restart led to the final try of the game as Polius evaded the Stanford tacklers and scored his second, which was also converted by Slatford.

Romford: L Metcalf, M Courtney, O Flower, N Fragjaj, C Hardy, L Harris, S Kerr, B Lloyd, T O’Meara, J Mimms, L Potter, T Polius, R Pooley, J Rawana, H Runham, S Slatford, B Walton, B Watts.

