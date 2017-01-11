Murphy pleased with Upminster win

Action from the London Three North East clash between Upminster and Ilford Wanderers (pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Hall Lane club get better of Ilford

Director of rugby Scott Murphy was happy to see Upminster begin 2017 on a winning note against London Three North East rivals Ilford Wanderers.

The Hall Lane club scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to run out 34-10 winners, having ended a six-game losing streak before the Christmas break with a hard-fought success against Basildon.

And Murphy felt it was no more than his side deserved, after a clear game of two halves, saying: “We knew how Ilford would play, with a larger set of forwards than us, and knew they would be out to try and prove a point having just lost their coach Martin Jones to Southend.

“The first half was typical first game back after Christmas. There were lots of mistakes, the play wasn’t flowing, and it looked like there had been too much turkey eaten!

“We spoke at half time about Ilford tiring in the second half, sticking with our beliefs and being patient and the rest just followed.”

Nico Maivuya’s first-half try was converted by Chris Lamb, who added a penalty to make it 10-10 at the break, with winger Alfie Simmonett scoring a brace of well-taken tries after the restart.

Number eight George Cox also went over, with man of the match Maivuya setting up Lamb to touch down for Upminster’s fifth try of the match.

Murphy added: “Nico was impressive in attack and defence and they were all good team tries, with good linking play between forwards and backs and the players backing themselves.”