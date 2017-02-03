Search

Advanced search

London Two North East: Steve Barfoot urges Romford & Gidea Park to begin ‘Big Saturday’ with cup triumph

13:00 03 February 2017

Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Three North East outfit Wanstead make the short trip to Crow Lane to play in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup

Comment

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot is hoping to have a double celebration this weekend at Crow Lane, with two important games taking place.

The first involves Park taking on London Three North East outfit Wanstead in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup at 2pm.

After that big encounter, Barfoot hopes to see plenty of people in the clubhouse to cheer on England against France in the Six Nations, which starts at 4.50pm.

“Wanstead are in the league below, but they have been doing well this season, so it should be a good game,” said Barfoot.

“It’s important we go into the match with the right mindset and I can assure you we will not be taking them lightly.

“They are having a good campaign, so we need to take it to them and hopefully we get another victory.

“Saturday could be a really good day if we get the win and then England beat France, so that’s what I’m hoping happens!”

Most teams in London Two North East have this weekend off, but Barfoot is pleased that Romford are in action and wants them to keep building momentum.

The Crow Lane club are currently fourth in the table having won three of their last four matches.

Tries from Mitchell Smith, Barney Savill, Tom Falvey-Browne, Matt Savill, Jamie Harbour, Bamidele Coker and Ben Brewer inspired Park to a 48-12 success at home to Ipswich last Saturday, despite the hosts also missing a number of kicks.

Barfoot added: “It does please me to see us fourth in the table, but it is a bit of a shock if I’m being honest!

“We are there now and hopefully we can stay in that position because if we finish third or fourth this season I’ll be happy.

“After beating Ipswich, we want to keep our momentum going, so I’m pleased we have this match against Wanstead.

“If we can get another victory it will set us up nicely ahead of the long journey to Holt (February 11).”

Keywords: United Kingdom France London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Roberts: Rest can help London Raiders

37 minutes ago Lee Power
London Raiders discuss tactics during a timeout at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

Forward to recharge during blank weekend

Urchins hoping to keep Boro’s McKenzie quiet

16:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss praises opposite number Paul Martin ahead of the two local rivals going head-to-head

Martin: Pressure is all on Hornchurch

15:00 Ned Keating
Romford boss Paul Martin (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Local rivals meet at Ship Lane in the league tomorrow

Coops to use rest of season to assess options

15:00 Ned Keating
Samuel John goes on the attack for Old Cooperians against Campion (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops virtually safe in London Two North East, but lost further ground in race for promotion

King cannot get past Ford at German Masters

14:35
Romford's Mark King assesses his options (pic Nigel French/PA)

Romford potter bows out in Berlin

Raymond praises versatile squad ahead of Chester clash

14:30 Ned Keating
Frankie Raymond of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers midfielder has also been deployed at left-back this season

Barfoot urges Romford to begin ‘Big Saturday’ with cup triumph

13:00 George Sessions
Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

London Three North East outfit Wanstead make the short trip to Crow Lane to play in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup

Upminster do not want another week off

12:00 Ned Keating
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Clubs in London Three North East set for another break from action this weekend

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now