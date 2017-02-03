London Two North East: Steve Barfoot urges Romford & Gidea Park to begin ‘Big Saturday’ with cup triumph

Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

London Three North East outfit Wanstead make the short trip to Crow Lane to play in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot is hoping to have a double celebration this weekend at Crow Lane, with two important games taking place.

The first involves Park taking on London Three North East outfit Wanstead in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup at 2pm.

After that big encounter, Barfoot hopes to see plenty of people in the clubhouse to cheer on England against France in the Six Nations, which starts at 4.50pm.

“Wanstead are in the league below, but they have been doing well this season, so it should be a good game,” said Barfoot.

“It’s important we go into the match with the right mindset and I can assure you we will not be taking them lightly.

“They are having a good campaign, so we need to take it to them and hopefully we get another victory.

“Saturday could be a really good day if we get the win and then England beat France, so that’s what I’m hoping happens!”

Most teams in London Two North East have this weekend off, but Barfoot is pleased that Romford are in action and wants them to keep building momentum.

The Crow Lane club are currently fourth in the table having won three of their last four matches.

Tries from Mitchell Smith, Barney Savill, Tom Falvey-Browne, Matt Savill, Jamie Harbour, Bamidele Coker and Ben Brewer inspired Park to a 48-12 success at home to Ipswich last Saturday, despite the hosts also missing a number of kicks.

Barfoot added: “It does please me to see us fourth in the table, but it is a bit of a shock if I’m being honest!

“We are there now and hopefully we can stay in that position because if we finish third or fourth this season I’ll be happy.

“After beating Ipswich, we want to keep our momentum going, so I’m pleased we have this match against Wanstead.

“If we can get another victory it will set us up nicely ahead of the long journey to Holt (February 11).”