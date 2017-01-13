London Two North East: Steve Barfoot knows table-topping Diss will be baying for Romford & Gidea Park blood after loss

Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play

Crow Lane club make lengthy journey to Norfolk with weakened squad, but buoyant after beating Norwich 30-27 last weekend

Romford & Gidea Park’s director of rugby Steve Barfoot is hoping they can bring back some type of reward from their trip to London Two North East leaders Diss this weekend.

The Crow Lane club make the lengthy journey to Norfolk without several first-teamers due to injury, but travel with confidence.

Park defeated Norwich 30-27 last Saturday and are the only team to have claimed success over Diss this season having earned a 24-12 win on October 1.

“We will take confidence from the fact we beat them earlier in the campaign and of course nobody else has,” said Barfoot.

“But I’ve probably only been on the winning team once at Diss over the last 20 seasons!

“Every player just has to give their all and hopefully we can get something from the game. I’ll be happy with anything.”

Although Romford can take heart from their previous victory over Diss, it also means the leaders will be eyeing revenge.

Barfoot was forced to get his boots back on at home to Norwich last weekend, along with veteran fly-half Dave Gilmore.

And it seems Park’s director of rugby may be in action again on Saturday, as he added: “We are struggling quite a bit for numbers and that’s mainly down to injuries more than anything else.

“Quite a few people are still out with problems they had last year and Dave picked up something last weekend.

“We know it is going to be tough and they are top of the league having beaten everybody.

“Obviously we got a win over them last time, so we are well aware they will be baying for our blood.”

Romford will make the journey to Diss off the back of a bonus-point victory last Saturday.

Second-row Bamidele Coker, playing on the wing, opened the scoring at Crow Lane and a Gilmore penalty increased Romford’s advantage, before Norwich hit back with a try and Barfoot replaced the injured Reece Parr soon after.

Park’s director of rugby then got his name on the scoresheet, but Norwich responded again, before Barney Savill, Jake Jones and Ian Semain crossed over.

Although the away side had the final say, Romford earned a narrow victory and Barfoot said: “It was a good win and it was close, but we got the five points and the boys played really well.

“We let them back into it late on, although I think that was to be expected because we hadn’t played in three weeks.”