Search

Advanced search

London Two North East: Romford & Gidea Park’s Steve Barfoot wants more after another win over Campion

16:00 22 December 2016

Action from Romford & Gidea Park's clash with rivals Campion in the London One North on September 17 (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Action from Romford & Gidea Park's clash with rivals Campion in the London One North on September 17 (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Crow Lane club took bragging rights over local rivals again, yet didn’t perform to their best at Cottons Park

Comment

Romford & Gidea Park have made great strides over the past 12 months, but director of rugby Steve Barfoot still believes they can get better.

A 30-13 London Two North East win over local rivals Campion at Cottons Park moved Park up to sixth in the table going into 2017.

The Crow Lane club won the Essex Intermediate Cup in April and have enjoyed plenty of success this year, yet Barfoot knows more is to come.

“I’d say 2016 has been okay, although I feel we are better than where we are right now in the table,” he said. “We need to show that on the park more, but we are in an improved position compared to where we were this time last year.”

Park were battling to stay in the division a year ago and are looking in the opposite direction this season after an encouraging start.

Barfoot’s men have won six of their 12 matches and are just three points off rivals Old Cooperians, who sit in fourth place.

A brace of tries from Peter O’Brien helped Romford see off Campion last weekend with Jake Jones and Jamie Harbour crossing over.

Keenan Titus kicked two of the four conversions and two penalties during Park’s bonus-point victory, yet Barfoot was far from pleased.

He added: “The main thing was the win. It wasn’t a great performance and Campion played well, but it was all about the five points.

“It wasn’t very good at all from us and we were lucky at times. Campion are a young side and inexperienced, a bit like we were a few years ago.

“We had a few players out, yet we got the bonus-point win in the end, so that was important.”

Barfoot praised the performance of centre Jones at Cottons Park and did find some positives from their frustrating display.

And importantly it got Romford back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats against South Woodham Ferrers and Cantabrigian in their previous two outings.

“Peter is doing well. He gets his head down and gets on with it and ‘Jakey’ had a very good game for us,” added Barfoot.

“Without him we probably would have lost because he really did have a stormer, so it was great to see some people stepping up.

“It is nice to go into the Christmas break with a win and it means all the boys and everyone at the club goes off in a much better mood.”

While it looks positive for Romford, Campion are bottom having lost all 12 league games this season.

But Barfoot had some encouraging words for their rivals, adding: “They have some great young players and they are just not gelling together at the moment, but they will.”

Romford and Campion will now enjoy a three-week break before returning to action in the new year at home to Norwich on January 7.

“We want to try and get in one training session over Christmas and then all go for a drink after,” said Barfoot. “Hopefully that will create a buzz before we come back.”

Related articles

Keywords: Norwich London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Another GB call-up for Sylvester

16:00 Lee Power
Former Romford junior Abbie Sylvester is set to represent Great Britain once again

Youngster prepares for under-18 championships

Park’s Barfoot wants more after win over Campion

16:00 George Sessions
Action from Romford & Gidea Park's clash with rivals Campion in the London One North on September 17 (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Crow Lane club took bragging rights over local rivals again, yet didn’t perform to their best at Cottons Park

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Upminster end year on a high

14:00
Upminster players go into a huddle (pic Martin Attard)

Basildon 5 Upminster 7

All I want for Christmas is a home win!

14:00
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Still unconcerned by battle to keep Hawkins

10:30 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge scored his 13th goal of the season against Solihull Moors on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager unwilling to discuss future of forward, with several Football League clubs said to be interested

Romford manager Martin relishing 11-day break at Christmas

09:00 Lee Power
Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro boss not concerned about losing momentum after three straight wins

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Havering 10 among UK Top 30s

Havering's Lauren Deadman (pic Tony Benton)

Romford boss Martin praises unselfish Reynolds

Nick Reynolds makes way for Ayodeji Olukoga at Heybridge (pic Lee Power)

Another GB call-up for Sylvester

Former Romford junior Abbie Sylvester is set to represent Great Britain once again
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now