London Two North East: Romford & Gidea Park’s Steve Barfoot wants more after another win over Campion

Action from Romford & Gidea Park's clash with rivals Campion in the London One North on September 17 (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Crow Lane club took bragging rights over local rivals again, yet didn’t perform to their best at Cottons Park

Romford & Gidea Park have made great strides over the past 12 months, but director of rugby Steve Barfoot still believes they can get better.

A 30-13 London Two North East win over local rivals Campion at Cottons Park moved Park up to sixth in the table going into 2017.

The Crow Lane club won the Essex Intermediate Cup in April and have enjoyed plenty of success this year, yet Barfoot knows more is to come.

“I’d say 2016 has been okay, although I feel we are better than where we are right now in the table,” he said. “We need to show that on the park more, but we are in an improved position compared to where we were this time last year.”

Park were battling to stay in the division a year ago and are looking in the opposite direction this season after an encouraging start.

Barfoot’s men have won six of their 12 matches and are just three points off rivals Old Cooperians, who sit in fourth place.

A brace of tries from Peter O’Brien helped Romford see off Campion last weekend with Jake Jones and Jamie Harbour crossing over.

Keenan Titus kicked two of the four conversions and two penalties during Park’s bonus-point victory, yet Barfoot was far from pleased.

He added: “The main thing was the win. It wasn’t a great performance and Campion played well, but it was all about the five points.

“It wasn’t very good at all from us and we were lucky at times. Campion are a young side and inexperienced, a bit like we were a few years ago.

“We had a few players out, yet we got the bonus-point win in the end, so that was important.”

Barfoot praised the performance of centre Jones at Cottons Park and did find some positives from their frustrating display.

And importantly it got Romford back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats against South Woodham Ferrers and Cantabrigian in their previous two outings.

“Peter is doing well. He gets his head down and gets on with it and ‘Jakey’ had a very good game for us,” added Barfoot.

“Without him we probably would have lost because he really did have a stormer, so it was great to see some people stepping up.

“It is nice to go into the Christmas break with a win and it means all the boys and everyone at the club goes off in a much better mood.”

While it looks positive for Romford, Campion are bottom having lost all 12 league games this season.

But Barfoot had some encouraging words for their rivals, adding: “They have some great young players and they are just not gelling together at the moment, but they will.”

Romford and Campion will now enjoy a three-week break before returning to action in the new year at home to Norwich on January 7.

“We want to try and get in one training session over Christmas and then all go for a drink after,” said Barfoot. “Hopefully that will create a buzz before we come back.”