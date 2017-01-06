London Two North East: Romford & Gidea Park ready for Norwich insists Steve Barfoot

A Romford player is tackled by a Norwich rival during their earlier meeting this season (pic Andy Micklethwaite) Archant

Crow Lane outfit looking to get revenge after 48-5 loss in the previous encounter between the two clubs

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Barfoot insists Romford & Gidea Park have a lot of motivation to start 2017 with a London Two North East win.

Norwich visit Crow Lane tomorrow (Saturday) after beating Park 48-5 in the previous meeting on September 24 when injuries suffered by the Essex club saw scrums uncontested in the second half.

Romford’s form at home has been impressive this season, but they lost to Cantabrigian last month and Barfoot is keen for them to right two wrongs.

He said: “It wasn’t a good performance at Norwich, but we kept with them until the second half when we had to go down to 13 men.

“The scoreline wasn’t really a fair reflection on the match, but it is up to us to show what we are all about on Saturday.

“We also lost last time out at home so we have to put that right, turn up with the right attitude and go for it.”

Although Romford suffered defeat to Cantabrigian on December 10, they bounced back a week later to triumph 30-13 at Campion and head into 2017 following a win.

Impressively, Barfoot has also had the squad in twice since Christmas for training, which he feels should boost their fitness levels.

“We have a lot of young lads, but we won’t be as fit as we were before the break,” added Romford’s director of rugby.

“We are aware of that and Norwich will be the same, so hopefully we can start the year with a win.

“Obviously we wouldn’t have wanted to start 2017 with a long journey, so being at home is all good.

“After this weekend we go to Diss as well, so Saturday is decent preparation for that tough away match.”

Barfoot admitted the turnout for the two training sessions they’ve had since Christmas was pleasing.

Romford are now ready to return to league action, although they’ll be without a couple of players.

“It has been nice to have a complete break, but everyone is looking forward to getting back to it on Saturday,” said Barfoot.

“We had the players in for training on the Thursday after Christmas to blow off a few of the cobwebs.

“We got a good turnout for that and it was the same again on Tuesday, but I’m just hoping the weather warms up!

“It’s good to have so many people in for training and I think winning before the break helped. There seems to be a good atmosphere in the camp, but we’re without a few this weekend due to injury, although everyone has that so we’ll deal with it.”