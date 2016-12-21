London Two North East: Peter O’Brien brace helps Romford & Gidea Park see off Campion rivals

Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play

Steve Barfoot’s squad claimed a third successive victory over division strugglers on Saturday at Cottons Park

Romford & Gidea Park earned their first London Two North East victory in just under a month with a 30-13 success at local rivals Campion.

Steve Barfoot’s men went into the contest at Cottons Park following defeats against South Woodham Ferrers and Cantabrigian.

Due to a number of free weekends, it meant Park hadn’t celebrated a victory since beating Epping Upper Clapton 25-20 on November 19.

But Barfoot’s squad managed to put that right on Saturday and finish off a successful 2016 in style.

Peter O’Brien helped himself to a brace of tries against Campion, who had lost every game before the weekend encounter.

Winger Jamie Harbour and centre Jake Jones also crossed over to give Park a bonus-point victory.

Keenan Titus kicked two conversions and added a pair of penalties to give the away side a 30-13 triumph.

It means Barfoot’s team have won their last three derby games with Campion since a 11-9 loss at Crow Lane in October 2015.

Romford’s victory seems them move up to sixth in the standings with 31 points from 12 games this season.

Barfoot and his squad can enjoy Christmas off now before returning on January 7 for the visit of Norwich.