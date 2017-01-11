Brentwood boys earn Broncos deals

Brentwood Rugby League club has been celebrating some great news concerning some of their players ahead of the 2017 season.

Seven youngsters have been on scholarship trials with the London Broncos since November and all have now been awarded one-year contracts.

Owen Dew, Tyler Tomlinson, Charlie Watts, Rory Gray, Patrick Wiseman, Jacob Smith and Nathan Raffle have all significantly impressed Broncos coaching staff in recent months and will join Rian Horsman and Luca Valentini on the programme this year.

They will train in a professional environment, while also getting the chance to play against sides like Leeds Rhinos.

Open-age player Caley Gray has also been selected for the London Academy, while Callum Whitcombe has signed for Kingstone Press Championship One side London Skolars and will be seeking to nail down a place in their upcoming pre-season match against Wigan and their league fixture against Toronto Wolfpack.

Brentwood club chairman Carl Horsman said: “As a club our primary role is player development and getting our players to perform at the highest level.

“All the boys mentioned should feel extremely proud or their achievements and so should their coaches who work so hard ensuring the boys reach these high standards.

“To get nine players into the scholarship is something the club are extremely proud of and we wish all of them the best.

“Callum has also performed extremely well and fully deserves his opportunity and again we wish him well. This news really shows that all the of the hard work is paying dividends and demonstrates the kind of culture the club has and its success in producing and identifying talent.”

Brentwood RL have also decided to field sides at under-14 and under-16 level in the London League, starting their pre-season training next month before a nine-a-side tournament in March.

The club also hopes to start an under-11 team, including players from school years five and six, in addition to fielding a senior side in the Eastern Premiership and a younger second string playing Merit League fixtures.

Horsman added: “It will be another busy season and hopefully the under-11s side will perform well in their first year and our other sides compete well in their league and cup competitions.”

Anyone who might be interested in joining the club, especially at under-11 level, or with any questions can contact them through their website.