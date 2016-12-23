Romford old boys on GB duty

Former Romford junior Brad Windebank will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Chrtistmas

Five ex-players head to Scotland

Former Romford junior Daniel Hitchings will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Christmas

Five former Romford junior ice hockey players will represent Great Britain under-16s at an international tournament in Scotland next week.

Royal Liberty pupils Daniel Hutchings and Brad Windebank and Chafford’s Tommy Huggett, all 14-years-old, now play for the Chelmsford club and are joined in the national squad by Campion pupil Callum Burnett and Mason Biddulph, who are both 15 and play for Slough and Guildford respectively.

The younger trio – Hutchings is a defenceman, Windebank a goalie and Huggett a forward – all came through trials for the first time this year, while defenceman Burnett and forward Biddulph played last season.

Britain play Belgium in their opening match at the Dumfries Ice Bowl on Wednesday (December 28), then face the Netherlands the following evening and Spain on December 30, with all matches starting at 8pm.

Former Romford junior Tommy Huggett will represent Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Christmas

Head coach Rob Wilkinson said: “The process of selecting this team was, without doubt, the hardest one I’ve been involved in.

“Along with Sean Easton and Scott Plews, we also had meetings with Mark Beggs and Sir Tony Hand.

“We also had several phone conversations with under-18s coach Martin Grubb with regards to what they expected.

“Now that the team is finalised, we’re really looking forward to the tournament in Dumfries.

Former Romford junior Callum Burnett will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Christmas

“I believe, potentially, we have one of the best teams I’ve ever been involved with.”