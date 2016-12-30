Romford old boys help GB win tournament

Former Romford junior ice hockey players Tommy Huggett, Mason Biddulph, Brad Windebank, Callum Burnett and Daniel Hitchings helped Great Britain under-16s win the Dumfries International Tournament (pic Paul Windebank) Archant

Great Britain 11 Spain 1

Five former Romford youngsters helped Great Britain under-16s win the International Tournament in Dumfries earlier today.

Goalie Brad Windebank, defencemen Daniel Hitchings and Callum Burnett and forwards Tommy Huggett and Mason Biddulph helped the young Brits to a convincing win over their rivals from Spain in the deciding match of the four-team event.

And their latest double-figure tally ensured the hosts would finish top of the round-robin group.

Having skated to a 13-2 win over Belgium in their opening match on Wednesday night, with Biddulph (2) and Huggett among the scorers, GB were 10-5 winners over the Netherlands on Thursday evening, with Biddulph and Huggett adding to their tallies.

And the British squad were back at the Dumfries Ice Bowl just hours later to face Spain in an 8am fixture, with Windebank restored to the starting goalie’s spot after sitting out the previous night’s action.

They showed no sign of tiredness, though, as they opened the scoring in the eighth minute and added a powerplay effort soon after.

Two more goals in the space of 46 seconds made it 4-0 at the end of the first period, before Royal Liberty pupil Windebank was beaten on a Spain powerplay early in the middle session.

Chafford pupil Huggett restored the four-goal cushion just 25 seconds later, then made it 6-1 with his fourth goal of the tournament at the midwary mark.

Dominant GB scored twice in the space of 13 seconds while shorthanded and found the net again late in the second period to extend the gap to eight.

Another quickfire double in the final session gave them a 10-goal margin of victory and clinched the trophy in stunning style.