Romford men win nine-goal thriller

Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack

Women earn battling point against high-flying opponents

Romford’s men came out on top in a nine-goal thriller with Brentwood fourths in East Division Five.

The hosts began with only 10 men and fell behind early on, but good work from Ashley Meyer set up Femi Fanibi at the far post for a tap-in to level.

And a quickfire double from Meyer and club stalwart Stuart Boyling, with a short corner strike from the top of the D, put Romford 3-01 up at the break.

Fanibi missed two gilt-edged chances after the restart, but Romford were awarded a penalty flick when Boyling’s reverse stick effort hit a Brentwood foot on the line and Meyer converted from the spot.

Jamie Norris then broke clear to fire inside the far post and make it 5-1, but Brentwood produced a late rally to score three times and leave Romford nerves jangling before Tom Woodman’s superb double save at the death secured the points.

Honours finished even between the seconds and Brentwood Academy in a 1-1 draw.

And Romford’s women also picked up an impressive point against third-placed East London thirds in Essex Division One.

Lily Sullivan produced some fantastic saves to keep the scoreline blank in the opening 20 minutes, while Natalie Earnshaw’s goalline clearance also frustrated the home side.

But after surviving several short corners, Romford eventually fell behind to a quick East London counter-attack.

Meg Wakefield and Katie Williams impressed in Romford’s midfield, while Cienna Smyth produced some timely interceptions alongside the tough-tackling Lucy Williams and Christine Tomlinson.

And the visitors got back on terms when player of the match Wakefield converted their second short corner of the match before half time.

Lorraine Farnham held firm in the second half, while Leah Butcher worked tirelessly in attack without reward.

And Robyn Godfrey did an excellent marking job on one of East London’s key players as Romford held out in the closing minutes for a hard-fought share of the spoils.

The seconds could only field nine players against Waltham Forest in Division Four, but showed plenty of commitment and perseverance.

However, once the first goal went in the floodgates opened and Forest eventually ran out 9-0 winners.

Ruby Marlow made several fine saves to keep the visitors out of double figures, while Hannah Chesher and Lucy Polak combined well in attack in search of a consolation.